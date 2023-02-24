‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The Kotaku Australia Podcast – Episode 3: We Must Insist You Play Like A Dragon: Ishin

Published 2 hours ago: February 24, 2023 at 12:36 pm -
Filed to:the kotaku australia podcast
Image: Kotaku Australia

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast. In our second-ever episode, Ruby and I chat about Slime Rancher 2Like A Dragon: IshinDestiny 2: Lightfall, and much more!

We begin with the big questions, as Ruby asks me if I’ve ever met God.

With the story of how I met God detailed in full, we dive into what we’ve been playing this week. For Ruby, it’s a return to Slime Rancher 2 (and a demand that you give it a try because it rocks, actually). For me, it’s yet another pean to the Kotaku Australia audience to play Like A Dragon, and Like A Dragon: Ishin in particular. I’ve also been on my Destiny 2 grind again ahead of Lightfall, the game’s new expansion.

In show’s second half, we get into the biggest releases of the coming week, like Phantom Brave, Scars Above, Rytmos, King of the Castle, and The Smile Alchemist.

You can find The Kotaku Australia Podcast on your favourite podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, every single Friday. You can find the video version on our YouTube channel as well, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok for outtakes and goofs!

Thank you as always for listening, and we’ll see you again next week!

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

