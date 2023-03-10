‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 5 – The True Meaning Of Hootnanny

David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: March 10, 2023 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:anno 1800
anno 1800 console editionaunty donnabayonetta originspodcastthe dark pictures switchbackthe kotaku australia podcastthe sims 4the sims 4 growing together
The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 5 – The True Meaning Of Hootnanny
Image: Kotaku Australia

Welcome back to the fifth episode of The Kotaku Australia Podcast! This week is titled The True Meaning Of Hootnanny, because this is an educational podcast! We love to learn around here, don’t we, folks?

This week, Ruby digs into Paranormasight, the new occult horror RPG from Square Enix, and I attempt to work through my complicated feelings on Destiny 2: Lightfall and its many strange leaps of logic.

Our guests this week are the boys from Aunty Donna! In a brief diversion from promoting the new Dungeons & Dragons movie, in which they play corpses, Zachary, Mark and Broden have a quick chat with Ruby about their favourite games of all time.

Then, it’s on to what you’ll be playing next week. We’re straight into chats about Anno 1800: Console EditionBayonetta Origins, Backbeat, Forest CathedralThe Dark Pictures: Switchback, and The Sims 4: Growing Together. There’s a lot to get through! Enjoy listening to us speedrun a long list of games.

Thanks, as always, for giving us a listen. You can put us in your ears on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else, fine podcasts are downloaded. You can watch the video version on our YouTube channel, should you prefer to look at our faces while we talk nonsense. If you’d prefer the written version of all the games that are coming up, we run a weekly column on Monday mornings called This Week In Games Australia, where you can find all the games mentioned in the podcast and more.

And, since I’ve got you, make sure you give us a follow on TikTok, where we post further Australian nonsense on a weekly basis.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.