The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 5 – The True Meaning Of Hootnanny

Welcome back to the fifth episode of The Kotaku Australia Podcast! This week is titled The True Meaning Of Hootnanny, because this is an educational podcast! We love to learn around here, don’t we, folks?

This week, Ruby digs into Paranormasight, the new occult horror RPG from Square Enix, and I attempt to work through my complicated feelings on Destiny 2: Lightfall and its many strange leaps of logic.

Our guests this week are the boys from Aunty Donna! In a brief diversion from promoting the new Dungeons & Dragons movie, in which they play corpses, Zachary, Mark and Broden have a quick chat with Ruby about their favourite games of all time.

Then, it’s on to what you’ll be playing next week. We’re straight into chats about Anno 1800: Console Edition, Bayonetta Origins, Backbeat, Forest Cathedral, The Dark Pictures: Switchback, and The Sims 4: Growing Together. There’s a lot to get through! Enjoy listening to us speedrun a long list of games.

Thanks, as always, for giving us a listen.

