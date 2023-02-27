The Mandalorian Will Go On As Long As It Needs To, Says Jon Favreau

Ever since Disney+ hit the streets in 2019, The Mandalorian has been one of the key reasons to have a subscription to the service. Folks love themselves some Pedro Pascal, particularly when he’s protecting a young child like Grogu. And if it seems like their adventures could go on forever, good news, Jon Favreau basically said as such.

The co-creator of the hit Disney+ series recently spoke to Total Film to promote the incoming third season. When asked about the show’s future, Favreau said there’s no specific endgame in mind, and called it “a middle chapter of a much larger story.” While he promised resolution for the characters throughout the show’s run, he admitted that he’d “love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while.”

Favreau saying that Mandalorian is part of a larger story isn’t all that surprising to hear. Between the Ahsoka show (headed up by him and Mandalorian co-creator Dave Filoni), Book of Boba Fett, Skeleton Crew and that cancelled Rangers of the New Republic show, it feels like Disney’s got some kind of plan in mind for the TV characters. It wouldn’t be entirely off-base to guess that a TV crossover is in the works featuring Din, Ahsoka, and whoever else is still around during that time period in Star Wars.

In a separate interview with BFM TV, Favreau basically said as much while talking about writing The Mandalorian’s fourth season, saying it was meant to fit neatly into the larger franchise plans with Ahsoka and Skeleton. “Dave Filoni and I, we had it mapped out,” he said. “All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story. […] We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully-formed story, so we had mapped it out.”

Whether or not Mandalorian itself should continue to just wing it is up for debate. There comes a point in every show where it goes past its sell by date, and it feels like that very much could happen with this show, unless a real status quo shift upends Din and Grogu’s lives. Or rather, a status quo shift that doesn’t get resolved in a completely different show.