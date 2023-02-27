‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

What Does The ‘F’ Stand For In Silent Hill F?

1
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 55 mins ago: February 27, 2023 at 11:42 am -
Filed to:community post
horrorhorror gameskonamisilent hillsilent hill fsurvival horrorsurvival horror games
What Does The ‘F’ Stand For In Silent Hill F?
Image: Konami

Regarding the headline: It’s not me asking, just to be clear. It’s the creative director of Silent Hill f Al Yang who is asking. Please direct your answers to him.

Editor’s note: Anyone that answers ‘Fear’ will receive an instant, irrevocable ban for being boring. Wrong answers only, please. — David.

Silent Hill f is just one of the many games announced during Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission last year, where a number of different projects being worked on different studios were announced. A completely new game in the series, Silent Hill f is being written by Ryukishi07 and will have creature and character design by kera.

In a tweet posted over the weekend, studio creative director at NeoBards Al Yang touted that he was “curious what everyone thinks the F in SILENT HILL F stands for,” adding that he has a “running bet at work at what the fans think it is.”

As of writing, there have been a number of different guesses, including:

  • Fun
  • Finally-a-good-one
  • Fucktoast
  • Forte
  • Five
  • Flower
  • Festival
  • Facts (first trivia Silent Hill game)
  • Fierce
  • Frame
  • FMurrayAbraham
  • Fentanyl
  • Fragment
  • Fungus
  • Fortnite
  • Feudal
  • Fajita
  • FunkyKong
  • Fabulous
  • Friends
  • Flauros
  • Fury
  • Feet
  • F To Pay Respects
  • Fucks
  • Fisting
  • Forever
  • Fazbear
  • Funny
  • Friendship
  • Fucking around, Finding out
  • Five Nights At Freddy’s
  • Fitzgerald
  • Fettuccine
  • Farts
  • Foreskin
  • Fatal Frame
  • F In Chat

And that’s about all the ones that I could go through before it started being the same thing over and over. However, there was one repeating ‘F’ word: forte.

A number of different replies to the thread note that the ‘f’ in the title card seems to be stylised to look like the musical notation, which means “play it loud”. Perhaps these hills that we once thought were so silent are actually going to be f (loud)? I dunno, I’m just spitballing here.

That being said, ‘flower’ and ‘fungus’ also seem like pretty good guesses considering the Midsommar May Queen-esque girl that we keep seeing pop up whenever Silent Hill f is mentioned.

Me personally? I’m placing my bets on ‘funny’. I think this is going to be the first truly comedic Silent Hill game, filled with all sorts of slapstick comedy and classic goofs. A yucky monster is gonna come out and slip on a banana peel. Pyramid Head is back, but this time he’s juggling and has a big red nose that honks and he also throws cream pies at you, the player. If this isn’t in the game, somebody should do it anyway I think.

So what’s your MatPat game theory? What do you think the ‘f’ stands for in Silent Hill f?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.