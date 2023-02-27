What Does The ‘F’ Stand For In Silent Hill F?

Regarding the headline: It’s not me asking, just to be clear. It’s the creative director of Silent Hill f Al Yang who is asking. Please direct your answers to him.

Editor’s note: Anyone that answers ‘Fear’ will receive an instant, irrevocable ban for being boring. Wrong answers only, please. — David.

Silent Hill f is just one of the many games announced during Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission last year, where a number of different projects being worked on different studios were announced. A completely new game in the series, Silent Hill f is being written by Ryukishi07 and will have creature and character design by kera.

In a tweet posted over the weekend, studio creative director at NeoBards Al Yang touted that he was “curious what everyone thinks the F in SILENT HILL F stands for,” adding that he has a “running bet at work at what the fans think it is.”

Curious what everyone thinks the F in SILENT HILL F stands for … (also I have a running bet at work at what the fans think it is) — Al Yang (@QQBert) February 25, 2023

As of writing, there have been a number of different guesses, including:

Fun

Finally-a-good-one

Fucktoast

Forte

Five

Flower

Festival

Facts (first trivia Silent Hill game)

Fierce

Frame

FMurrayAbraham

Fentanyl

Fragment

Fungus

Fortnite

Feudal

Fajita

FunkyKong

Fabulous

Friends

Flauros

Fury

Feet

F To Pay Respects

Fucks

Fisting

Forever

Fazbear

Funny

Friendship

Fucking around, Finding out

Five Nights At Freddy’s

Fitzgerald

Fettuccine

Farts

Foreskin

Fatal Frame

F In Chat

And that’s about all the ones that I could go through before it started being the same thing over and over. However, there was one repeating ‘F’ word: forte.

A number of different replies to the thread note that the ‘f’ in the title card seems to be stylised to look like the musical notation, which means “play it loud”. Perhaps these hills that we once thought were so silent are actually going to be f (loud)? I dunno, I’m just spitballing here.

That being said, ‘flower’ and ‘fungus’ also seem like pretty good guesses considering the Midsommar May Queen-esque girl that we keep seeing pop up whenever Silent Hill f is mentioned.

Me personally? I’m placing my bets on ‘funny’. I think this is going to be the first truly comedic Silent Hill game, filled with all sorts of slapstick comedy and classic goofs. A yucky monster is gonna come out and slip on a banana peel. Pyramid Head is back, but this time he’s juggling and has a big red nose that honks and he also throws cream pies at you, the player. If this isn’t in the game, somebody should do it anyway I think.

So what’s your MatPat game theory? What do you think the ‘f’ stands for in Silent Hill f?