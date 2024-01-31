Silent Hill: The Short Message Is Out Today, For Free

CONTENT WARNING: The following article details instances of suicide and self-harm which may be distressing to some readers.

Silent Hill: The Short Message, Konami’s “contemporary psychological horror,” and spin-off of the popular horror franchise is out on PlayStation 5 today and is free to play after dropping during the PlayStation State of Play.

The trailer for Silent Hill: The Short Message, which was previously detailed in an Australian Classification Board ratings report in November 2023, features a female protagonist in what appears to be modern day Germany as she explores ‘The Villa’ in search of clues to uncover “what has happened to her friend” in a first person perspective horror tale. The ACB rated the title MA 15+ according to last year’s report due to strong suicide themes and horror violence.

“You’ve just seen our new original Silent Hill title, Silent Hill: The Short Message. And shortly after this, it will be released as a free download title on PlayStation 5,” Silent Hill series producer Motoi Okamoto said.“Konami is proud to present our vision of contemporary psychological horror, and we hope you all enjoy it,” Okamoto continued.

The Silent Hill: The Short Message trailer is creepy as hell, with dark figures lurking in the shadows while Anita runs through the Villa, asking “what did I do to deserve this?” The game’s PS5 release announcement during the State of Play drops alongside a trailer of Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake, which is currently in development.

Silent Hill: The Short Message will be out later today and won’t cost you a dime – it’s time to get spooky, Silent Hill-style.

Help is available.



If you need mental health support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

Image: Konami