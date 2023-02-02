What Would You Want To See In A February Nintendo Direct?

Don’t worry, I’m not feeding the rumours. Nothing has been confirmed in terms of when a February Nintendo Direct will occur, or even if. This is a purely hypothetical post.

That said, Nintendo has fairly consistently delivered a Nintendo Direct in February of each year since about 2019, setting fans up for what the year will bring. On this basis alone, one can only assume that a Nintendo Direct is coming soon, right?

We know that Nintendo isn’t planning on going to E3, with some sources saying that they simply don’t have much to show off. But, and it’s a soft but, there are plenty of folks making big claims in terms of what a February Nintendo Direct might bring.

So, in the spirit of setting ourselves up for disappointment, I thought we could do something fun here. What game announcements would you want to see in a hypothetical February Nintendo Direct?

Here are just a few that I’ve got in mind. Who knows if they’ll show up? Consider it a bingo card!

Metroid Prime 4 news – Lol. Lmao. I’m really goofing it to begin with. We’ve heard basically nothing but “Yes, we’re still working on it!”, but hey, who knows what’ll happen!

– Lol. Lmao. I’m really goofing it to begin with. We’ve heard basically nothing but “Yes, we’re still working on it!”, but hey, who knows what’ll happen! Ports of Zelda GameCube games for the Switch – I’m already painting my clown makeup on. Hear me out though… it’s a maybe! Who knows! Anything could happen!

– I’m already painting my clown makeup on. Hear me out though… it’s a maybe! Who knows! Anything could happen! Advance Wars 1+2 gets a new release date – This one I have a good feeling about. I feel it in my gut. My gut might also be completely wrong, though!

– This one I have a good feeling about. I feel it in my gut. My gut might also be completely wrong, though! Pikmin 4 gameplay/release date reveal – I want this. I want this so badly. This is purely wishful thinking.

These four are obviously the most “a girl can dream” predictions of a hypothetical Nintendo Direct in the month of February in the year of 2023. If all four of them existed in it, I would simply cease to exist. I’d blow up in a puff of dust. It would be scary and off-putting.

Editor’s note: My list is

Metroid Prime 4 – Where is it you cowards give it to me or I’ll cry

– Where is it you cowards give it to me or I’ll cry F-Zero is BACK baybee – I am no longer asking

I am no longer asking Star Fox is BACK baybee – A real one this time I’m tired of the lies

– A real one this time I’m tired of the lies GameCube Mini – Now with even smaller mini DVDs!

Thank you — David.

But these are simply things that I would like to see. So how about you, then? Are there any dream announcements that you’d like to see in a hypothetical 2023 February Nintendo Direct? Let us know!