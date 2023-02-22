When You Can See The Level-5 Showcase In Australia And New Zealand

Level-5, the studio behind Professor Layton, Ni No Kuni, and Yo-kai Watch, has announced that they will be hosting a showcase next month that will feature information on upcoming games from the studio.

According to Gematsu, Level-5 Vision 2023 Tsuzumi is set to include new information regarding five upcoming titles: Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, DECAPOLICE, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Megaton Musashi Wired, and Professor Layton and The New World of Steam.

We heard about DECAPOLICE, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, and Professor Layton and The New World of Steam at the most recent Nintendo Direct, so it’s very possible that the showcase may reveal more gameplay footage, or maybe even some release dates!

In terms of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, we’re going to hopefully see some more information on this title considering it was announced back in 2016 under a completely different name, Inazuma Eleven Ares. Gematsu also notes that this is its English title, which suggests that it may be getting an English localisation.

And then there’s Megaton Musashi Wired, which is a completely new revelation entirely. Perhaps it’s a sequel to the 2021 Japan-exclusive title? Who knows! It should be an exciting presentation!

As for when one can watch the Level-5 showcase, the livestream will kick off on March 9th at 20:00 JST. In Australian and New Zealand times that breaks down to:

NSW, VIC, TAS – March 9th at 10:00 p.m. AEDT

– March 9th at 10:00 p.m. AEDT QLD – March 9th at 9:00 p.m. AEDT

– March 9th at 9:00 p.m. AEDT NT – March 9th at 8:30 p.m. ACST

– March 9th at 8:30 p.m. ACST SA – March 9th at 9:30 p.m. ACDT

– March 9th at 9:30 p.m. ACDT WA – March 9th at 7:00 p.m AWST

– March 9th at 7:00 p.m AWST NZ – March 10th at 12:00 a.m. NZDT

The Level-5 showcase will be streamed on the Level-5 YouTube channel in Japanese, with subtitles available in English and Traditional Chinese.

Personally, I am going absolutely hog-wild for more news on the new Fantasy Life game for Switch. The 3DS title was one of my favourite 3DS games ever, so I’m pumped as hell. And hey, who knows, maybe for former Kotaku Australia writer Leah Williams’ sake, they’ll decide to pull a “and one more thing…” and announce a new Yo-kai Watch game.