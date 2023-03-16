Aussie Horror Game Dead Static Drive Sets Release Window After Nearly 10 Years

Australian horror survival game Dead Static Drive has had a long road to launch. In development at Melbourne’s Rueben Games for almost ten years, shown at numerous PAXes and trade shows, it always seemed like it might be on the cusp of a launch announcement. Today, it hits a major milestone.

Rueben has announced that Dead Static Drive is set to launch Q3 2024 on Xbox Game Pass and PC. Additionally, the game has secured funding from VicScreen’s Victorian Production Fund to put it on the home stretch to launch. The announcement came via the game’s official Twitter account this morning.

“I’m thrilled to receive this support to get the game finished, and make it everything we’ve dreamed of,” said creative director Mike Blackney in a press release. “I hope people enjoy playing Dead Static Drive as much as we’ve enjoyed making it, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

“The VicScreen application process was rigorous and competitive, and we’re proud our application was approved by a panel of our peers, it means so much,” said creative producer Leena van Deventer in the same release.

Dead Static Drive is described as ‘Grand Theft Cthulhu’ on the game’s official Steam page, about as good a descriptor as any. It’s a survival horror game influenced by the works of T. E. D. Klein, Gene Wolfe, & Ramsey Campbell, filmmaker David Lynch, and photographer William Eggleston. The world is falling apart around you, and now you need to make a decision about how to proceed. Steal a car and stay on the move, or find a safe place to hunker down. Make new friends, forge alliances, scavenge for supplies. Sneak up on your foes or go in guns blazing. You only have so much time up your sleeve before death inevitably finds you. Dead Static Drive wonders, when the chips are down, and you’re answerable to no one but yourself, what you’ll do with that time.

You can follow the game’s progress at its official site, on social media and on its official Steam page.