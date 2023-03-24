Game On Cancer Is Raising Money For Cancer Research This Weekend

Australian charity Cure Cancer has kicked off its inaugural Game On Cancer Day charity drive weekend, a new annual special event to raise money for vital cancer research.

From today (Friday 24th) to Sunday 26th March, Game On Cancer Day will feature dozens of content creators including GTA-creator TGG, Aliythia, EmilleJ, GeekGG, Magnetbrain and Fangetta. Each streamer will be going live and raising money through Tiltify.

As well as that, the Game On Cancer Day weekend will be running an online auction that offers a bunch of prizes from their partners, including:

TCL 75-inch C735 QLED 4K Android TV

Kings of Neon Call of Duty Cartel GHOST LED Neon Light

Signed merchandise from UFC Middleweight Rob Whittaker

4 x AFL Medallion Club Tickets to Western Bulldogs V

Hawthorn Saturday 29th April 4:25 PM Marvel Stadium

5 x ‘Four N Twenty’ Prize Packs featuring Bluetooth speaker, cooler bag, socks and beanie

The goal for this year’s charity drive is to raise $100,000, which will be going toward the work of Dr Chen Li, who is one of Cure Cancer’s 2023 research grant recipients. In response to the news, Dr Li had this to say:

“It is my privilege to be involved in this ever-first ‘Game On Cancer Day’ charity drive organised by Cure Cancer Australia. I am extremely grateful for the contributions from our generous donors, allowing me to conduct exciting research on triple-negative breast cancer. I sincerely hope this event is a fun learning opportunity that provides crucial support needed for high-quality research.”

To date, Game On Cancer’s efforts have had them raise over $750,000 for vital cancer research, with creators like Loserfruit, IAmFallFromGrace, Bajo, and AussieAntics all jumping on to do their part.

If you’d like to learn more and pledge your support, you can head over to the Game On Cancer website. It’s a great cause!