Get On The EB Games’ Manager’s Specials Sale Before It Ends On Sunday

Two deals yarns in one day? It’s true. Quick one late in the day to fill you in on some Manager’s Specials at EB Games.
You might have seen our yarn from earlier today on JB’s 2 for $30 sale and found yourself in a bargain-hunty kind of mood. Friends, I have more deals if you feel the spirit of deals within you.
EB Games is running what it’s calling Manager’s Specials, a sale that’s finishing up on Sunday. It’s not actually a Manager’s Special, it’s definitely just a bunch of overflow stock on a few recent titles that need to move, but just as a win is a win, a deal is a deal, and now you are the beneficiary. The sale ends on Sunday, March 12, so you’ll want to get in fairly quickly before it ends. Switch owners, I wish I had more to offer you on this one, but the collector’s edition of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, complete with season pass, is still pretty flippin’ good. PC players, I regret to inform you that unfortunately, your platform of choice does not make an appearance (though I’m sure your giant pile of unplayed Steam games bought for $3 will provide some measure of comfort).
There’s also a handful of accessories on sale, including a range of official Xbox controllers in different colours, just in case you were in the market for a spare. A few decent RIG headsets also make an appearance.
PS5
- FIFA 23 ($59, down from $110)
- Just Dance: 2023 Edition ($49, down from $79.95)
- NBA 2K23 ($59, down from $120)
- NFS Unbound ($69, down from $110)
- Persona 5 Royal: Launch Edition ($49, down from $99.95) (includes steelbook case)
- Sonic Frontiers ($69, down from $99.95)
Xbox
- FIFA 23 ($59, down from $110) (XSX)
- FIFA 23 ($49, down from $99.95) (XBO)
- Just Dance: 2023 Edition ($49, down from $79.95)
- NBA 2K23 ($59, down from $120) (XSX)
- NBA 2K23 ($49, down from $99.95) (XBO)
- NFS Unbound ($69, down from $110) (XSX)
- Persona 5 Royal ($49, down from $99.95) (XSX+XBO)
- Sonic Frontiers ($69, down from $99.95) (XSX+XBO)
Nintendo Switch
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – Cosmic Edition ($49, down from $79.95)
- Sonic Frontiers ($69, down from $99.95)
PS4
- FIFA 23 ($49, down from $99.95)
- NBA 2K23 ($49, down from $99.95)
- Sonic Frontiers ($69, down from $99.95)
- Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake ($39, down from $59.95)
Accessories
- Atrix Gaming Keyboard + Mouse + Mouse Pad Bundle ($79, down from $99.95)
- RIG 500 PRO HC Gen 2 Headset ($109, down from $129)
- RIG 500 Pro HS Competition Grade 3D Audio Headset Gen 2 ($109, down from $129)
- RIG 500 Pro HX Competition Grade 3D Audio Headset Gen 2 ($109, down from $129)
- Xbox Controllers ($69-$74.95) Black, Electric Volt, Pulse Red, Robot White, Shock Blue
Remember, these deals go away on Sunday so get in while they last.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in