Innchanted Is Coming To PC Next Month

Ruby Innes

Published 34 mins ago: March 1, 2023 at 3:29 pm -
Filed to:aussie
aussie gamesinnchanted
Innchanted Is Coming To PC Next Month
Image: Dragonbear Studios

It’s a beautiful day. Why’s that? Oh, because Innchanted now has a release date for PC, of course!

In a Twitter announcement today, the lovely folks over at Dragonbear Studios revealed that Innchanted will be coming to PC on March 29th, 2023. They’ve also released a new gameplay trailer, which you can check out below.

For those of you that may be out of the loop, Innchanted is a management-sim adventure developed by Melbourne-based Dragonbear Studios. In it, you are tasked with running a magical inn, brewing potions, fishing, cooking, and fighting around town to defeat your evil wizard landlord.

The game can be played solo or with up to 4 players, and will focus on a mixture of managing your inn, decorating it and making it the best inn it can be, and defeating dangerous creatures that threaten your inn. The art style is vibrant and absolutely adorable, and the game as a whole feels very much like a mythical, fantastical Overcooked.

Something really special about Innchanted is its focus on highlighting and celebrating Indigenous culture throughout the game as well. As described by Phoebe Watson from Dragonbear Studios in an interview with Kotaku Australia alumni Leah Williams in a 2020 interview, “Indigenous culture in Innchanted‘s music, it’s in our art, it’s in the story and narrative as well.”

Innchanted has been in the works for a few years now, making the odd appearance at PAX Australia and even receiving some sweet, sweet funding from Film Victoria (now VicScreen). It’s also been on my most-wanted list since I heard about it back in 2021! I’m very excited about this one. Also, there are wombats with flower crowns that you can care for and pat, so… GOTY? GOTY. Thank you.

Innchanted will be released for PC on March 28th, 2023.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

