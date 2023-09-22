Save Big On Victorian Games During The Steam Melbourne International Games Week Sale

With Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) just over a week away, the festivities are already kicking off in the form of a new Steam sale celebrating games made in Victoria, Australia. The third annual Steam festival celebrating the “broad range of video games” developed in the state runs from 21-28 September, and features titles like Untitled Goose Game, Frog Detective, and Mars First Logistics.

Melbourne International Games Week runs from 30 September to 8 October, 2023, and includes a mix of physical and virtual events celebrating games from local developers and around the world. Events like GCAP, Big Games Night Out, and the Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) run throughout the week, with the crown jewel of the week, PAX Aus, taking place on the final weekend. You can check out our MIGW event guides for both first timers and returning visitors if you’re overwhelmed by the frankly huge lineup of events to work out what to catch over nine days of festivities, panels, competitions, and more.

Whether you’re planning to attend Melbourne International Games Week or not, Steam has you covered when it comes to previewing and playing some of the great titles getting the spotlight in early October. To grab a bargain on a great Victorian game, head to the Melbourne International Games Week Steam festival landing page here.

We’ve rounded up some of the exciting deals available this week to check out below.

Melbourne International Games Week 2023 Steam Celebration Deals

Beyond Steam discounts across a range of Victorian games to celebrate Melbourne International Games Week, there’s also a number of free demos, live broadcasts of gameplay and panels, and a range of featured titles like Cult of the Lamb to check out during the festival.

Support local game devs for an absolute bargain during the sale, but get in quick – this deal ends on 28 September, just ahead of the beginning of Melbourne International Games Week.

Lead Image Credit: Melbourne International Games Week