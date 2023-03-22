LG’s New Range Of UltraGear Gaming Monitors Get Aus Pricing

LG has announced Australian pricing around its new range of UltraGear gaming monitors, just in case you were in need of an upgrade.

The panelmaker will launch two new monitors, the 45GR95QE, LG’s first curved 45 incher, and the 27″ flatscreen 27GR95QE. See below for local pricing:

So, what sort of monitor do you get for that kind of money?

The 45″ Curved is obviously a big lad, but one that comes with big spec. A max resolution of 3440×1440 in an 21:9 ultrawide configuration, with a 240Hz max refresh rate and 0.03ms GtG (grey to grey pixel speed) response time. The panel is comprised of self-lit OLED pixels, with a matte screen for anti-glare and low-reflection surfacing. It’s Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium compatible. Basically, this looks like a ferociously capable gaming monitor (and it would want to be, for the price).

The 27″ Flatscreen is more or less aligned with the kind of monitor you’d expect to see at the $1,800 price point, and shares many of the same specs as its 45″ cousin. A max resolution of 2560×1440, in a standard widescreen 16:9 config, and the same 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03 GtG pixel response time. The 27″ boasts a mighty 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio for greater colour reproduction, via the same self-lit OLED pixels from the 45″. GSYNC and FreeSync reappear here, as does the anti-glare and low-reflect panel. All in all, a strong package that sits at the high-end of the flat panel pack.

The new LG UltraGear monitors go up for preorder today and will remain so until March 31st. General availability at major retailers will begin in April, though LG has not yet set a firm date.

I feel like I say it a lot, and it may show my age, but I think fondly back of the days when the monitor was the part of the new PC build you could typically save a buck on. Now it’s a significant consideration.

