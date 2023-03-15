Mario Kart At The Pub With A Live Interactive Band Goes Dummy Hard

A Melbourne pub has successfully created the most immaculate vibes imaginable with their most recent Mario Kart Live event.

The Retreat Hotel is located in Brunswick VIC, and was home to two Mario Kart Live events back in 2022. This year saw a return of the event on March 10th, which consists of multiple projectors set up to show Mario Kart Wii, as well as a live band that plays the background music for every race. On top of that, the band also responds musically to item use, lap speed changes, and crossing the finish line. It fucking rocks.

Jess Maio, the drummer of Melbourne indie funk band Ramona Sky, posted a video of the event on TikTok, where it’s already racked up over 800k likes and 4.2 million views.

According to the Retreat Hotel’s event page, Mario Kart Live‘s 2022 events in August and October last year both sold out, with last week’s event doing the same. The live band is put together by musician Jack Dobson, who is a bassist and composer from Melbourne.

If you look closely, you can also see that the entire band are dressed in endearingly-shoddy Mario character costumes, which I truly believe, in my heart of hearts, elevates the experience to even higher heights than previously thought.

This is also the first time in 5 months that the Retreat Hotel has put on a Mario Kart event like this, and it’s truly harrowing that I do not live in the state to be able to experience it. Once again, cool little events like this are happening in Melbourne and I am not there to appreciate them.

While there’s not a future Mario Kart Live event currently set in stone for the Retreat Hotel, I’m hoping the stars align and I find myself in Melbourne the next time they decide to put one on.