‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Everything Coming In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Content Wave 4

David Smith

David Smith

Published 33 mins ago: March 8, 2023 at 3:55 pm -
Filed to:booster course pass
dlcdriving gamesmario kartmario kart 8mario kart 8 deluxemario kart 8 deluxe booster course passNintendonintendo switchracerracingracing gameracing gamesswitch
Everything Coming In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Content Wave 4
Image: Nintendo

Wave 4 of the Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass arrives on March 9 and packs in quite a bit of extra content to feed the endlessly hungry beast that is MK8.

So, what can you expect the Booster Course Pass to add to your game this time around? Another eight courses pulled from the series’ most well-loved titles (with a brand new, never-before-seen course) and a brand new driver makes up the Wave 4 roster. Let’s run down the list.

New Driver: Birdo

Everything Coming In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Content Wave 4
Image: Nintendo

Look, you’re either a die-hard Birdo stan (Ruby) or you’re not (Davo). To be clear, I like Birdo just fine, but I also main Luigi, so clearly, I am the vanilla ice cream of Mario Kart players here. Birdo will be a driver in the game’s Medium weight class and based on that information, I’m sure a few of you are putting kart builds together in your head already. Birdo has previously appeared in a few Mario Kart games. Her first appearance was in Mario Kart: Double Dash on the Gamecube. She would later appear in Mario Kart Arcade GP2Mario Kart Wii and Mario Kart Tour. Though images of her face appeared in Mario Kart 8 since its launch, up until now, she has not been a playable character.

The Tracks

Below, you’ll find the full list of tracks arriving in the Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass with Wave 4, and the game they’re from. Each track has been lovingly recreated for play in the Switch version of the game, though you should still recognise each course’s signature quirks, shortcuts and landmarks.

Everything Coming In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Content Wave 4
Yoshi’s Island. Image: Nintendo

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  • Yoshi’s Island

 

Everything Coming In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Content Wave 4
Amsterdam Drift. Image: Nintendo

Mario Kart Tour

  • Amsterdam Drift

  • Bangkok Rush

  • Singapore Speedway

 

Everything Coming In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Content Wave 4
DK Summit. Image: Nintendo

Mario Kart Wii

  • DK Summit

 

Everything Coming In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Content Wave 4
Riverside Park. Image: Nintendo

Mario Kart Super Circuit

  • Riverside Park

 

Everything Coming In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Content Wave 4
Mario Circuit. Image: Nintendo

Mario Kart DS

  • Mario Circuit

 

Everything Coming In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Content Wave 4
Waluigi Stadium. Image: Nintendo

Mario Kart: Double Dash

  • Waluigi Stadium

 

How many Waves are left in the Booster Course Pass?

Just two waves to go before we hit the game’s allotted six booster packs. What will happen after that is anyone’s guess. Will Nintendo finally retire Mario Kart 8? Based on the success of the program, will Nintendo commission another set of Booster Course Pass content? Will Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continue to sell off its absolute head, obliterating any need for Nintendo to make another one?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.