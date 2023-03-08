Everything Coming In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Content Wave 4

Wave 4 of the Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass arrives on March 9 and packs in quite a bit of extra content to feed the endlessly hungry beast that is MK8.

So, what can you expect the Booster Course Pass to add to your game this time around? Another eight courses pulled from the series’ most well-loved titles (with a brand new, never-before-seen course) and a brand new driver makes up the Wave 4 roster. Let’s run down the list.

New Driver: Birdo

Look, you’re either a die-hard Birdo stan (Ruby) or you’re not (Davo). To be clear, I like Birdo just fine, but I also main Luigi, so clearly, I am the vanilla ice cream of Mario Kart players here. Birdo will be a driver in the game’s Medium weight class and based on that information, I’m sure a few of you are putting kart builds together in your head already. Birdo has previously appeared in a few Mario Kart games. Her first appearance was in Mario Kart: Double Dash on the Gamecube. She would later appear in Mario Kart Arcade GP2, Mario Kart Wii and Mario Kart Tour. Though images of her face appeared in Mario Kart 8 since its launch, up until now, she has not been a playable character.

The Tracks

Below, you’ll find the full list of tracks arriving in the Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass with Wave 4, and the game they’re from. Each track has been lovingly recreated for play in the Switch version of the game, though you should still recognise each course’s signature quirks, shortcuts and landmarks.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Yoshi’s Island

Mario Kart Tour

Amsterdam Drift

Bangkok Rush

Singapore Speedway

Mario Kart Wii

DK Summit

Mario Kart Super Circuit

Riverside Park

Mario Kart DS

Mario Circuit

Mario Kart: Double Dash

Waluigi Stadium

How many Waves are left in the Booster Course Pass?

Just two waves to go before we hit the game’s allotted six booster packs. What will happen after that is anyone’s guess. Will Nintendo finally retire Mario Kart 8? Based on the success of the program, will Nintendo commission another set of Booster Course Pass content? Will Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continue to sell off its absolute head, obliterating any need for Nintendo to make another one?