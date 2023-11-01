Mario Kart 8’s Final Update Is A Treat For Wii And Rosalina Fans

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo’s beloved Switch racer, is finally getting its last major expansion on November 9. And it’s one for the Rosalina and Wii fans.

Nintendo dropped a video on its YouTube channel on November 1, which revealed the contents of Booster Course Pass Wave 6, due to launch November 9. As part of the game’s $US25 Booster Course Pass expansion pack, this latest wave includes eight tracks that span releases from Mario Kart Double Dash to Mario Kart Wii. Alongside the eight courses are eight new playable racers, including Birdo, Diddy and Funky Kong, Peachette, and Pauline (Mario’s first love interest and the lead singer of the Donkey Band).

Nintendo of America

The final update’s course offerings are especially solid, with the Daisy Circuit and Rainbow Road racetracks from Mario Kart Wii and. Rosalina’s Ice World from Mario Kart 7 for the Nintendo 3DS, which previously made a return in Mario Kart Tour.

Players are over the moon across both X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

“I was not expecting Rosalina’s Ice World, Cool,” user j.corbygaming2693 wrote in the comments section of Nintendo’s YouTube video. “Also what a great final set of tracks!”

“Oh my god, I can’t put [into] words how happy I am to see [Mario Kart Wii’s] Rainbow Road,” posted YouTube user AstraledaMusic. “It looks wonderful and the music is outstanding. What a blast of nostalgia.”

“I’m so happy that there’s so much [Mario Kart Wii] love in this DLC,” user TheGoldSmith said in the YouTube comments. “Makes me feel like a kid again!”

Folks are quite pleased with Rainbow Road specifically, getting “Wii Rainbow Road” trending on Twitter with a bevy of posts celebrating the nostalgia trip.

“WII RAINBOW ROAD IS COMING TO WAVE 6 OH MY FUCKING GOD WE WIN,” tweeted user ChoritoYT.

“WII RAINBOW ROAD IN WAVE 6 NO FUCKING WAY RAHHHHHHHhHH,” wrote Tweeter Harrison190107.

“WE ARE SO FUCKING BACK WII RAINBOW ROAD BAYBEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Twitter user little_paisano exclaimed.

With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s DLCs finally coming to an end, the Booster Course Pass now contains a total of 48 racetracks from the series’ history. The pass costs $US25 as a standalone purchase and is also included in the price of a Nintendo Switch Online membership.