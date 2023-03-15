‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
These Are The Most Loved Video Game Adaptations, According To IMDb

Ruby Innes

Published 3 hours ago: March 15, 2023 at 12:42 pm
Image: HBO

Will any of these most loved video game adaptations shock you? Probably not. Will some of the snubs shock you? Definitely maybe.

Through the analysis of IMDb data that looks at the total number of reviews, percentages of 1-star and 10-star reviews, and average IMDb scores, Betway has put together a list of the top 10 most loved TV shows and films based on video games. Technically, it’s a list of 13 due to some understandable ties.

Image: Betway

The top spot is actually a tie, with The Last of Us and Arcane: League of Legends both being considered the most loved video game adaptations. Despite only coming out at the start of this year, HBO’s The Last of Us series has absolutely killed it amongst critics and audiences alike, so there are no surprises there.

What really surprised me most is that Warcraft: The Beginning even made the list. I know, media consumption is subjective and some people might love it. Me, on the other hand? I thought that movie was goo-goo goofy. Took itself way too seriously that it came back around and was just silly. But hey, that’s just me!

But, most importantly, The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! doesn’t even make the list. Neither does Donkey Kong Country. I feel like these are unforgivable snubs. How else would we come to know Bluster Kong as a close, personal friend who is also the fucking worst, were it not for Donkey Kong Country? Without that show, we would have never seen this picture.

These Are The Most Loved Video Game Adaptations, According To IMDb
Image: Teletoon

What a sad, scary world that would be.

I also noticed that Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog did not make this list. That… feels wrong to me. Not sure how I feel about it. I’m starting to think that I simply have a taste level that is beyond regular comprehension. Either that or my taste in movies and TV shows is actually bad.

What’s your take on this list?

Comments

  • Sonic the Hedgehog is a huge omission as the recent 2 films were excellent. Super Mario Bros Super Show… It’s “controversial” these days with the depictions of the Italian brothers and other characters on the live-action side of things. As for Donkey Kong Country… Yeah, it’s bad, really bad. The animation was HORRIBLE and the stories were worse.

  • No Pokemon or Sonic is messed up since both franchises have good movies *and* TV shows. I also don’t see how Need for Speed and Warcraft both made the list compared to something like Postal, which was somehow a better piece of cinema than either of them aside from some of the formers’ opportunities in casting!

  • It always kinda annoys me whenever I see The Witcher on lists like this. The Witcher series is based on the BOOKS, not the video games. The video games themselves are also based on the books, but they tell an original story whereas the series follows the plot of the books.

