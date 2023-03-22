‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: March 22, 2023 at 12:43 pm -
Filed to:cosplay
After a few months off for Winter, the North American cosplay season is starting to heat up once again, with the year’s first major show — Katsucon — taking place last month just outside of DC.

The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Centre played host to the con, which ran February 17-19 and drew around 15,000 people, many of them cosplayers.

You might remember that last year’s Katsucon was the first major US show to resume following the pandemic’s lockdowns, and took place with mask rules that were dealt with very well by the more creative cosplayers. This year’s show was a lot more relaxed, so was a real return to the Katsucon of old. If “2019 and earlier” can really be called “old”.

In this gallery you’ll find a selection of photos (and video) from the event, all captured by Mineralblu. Each cosplayer’s character, series and social media credits are watermarked on each image.

THE LOCKED TOMB

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

WORLD OF WARCRAFT

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

BERSERK

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

SUPER STAR WARS

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

ATLANTIS

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

DEVILMAN CRYBABY

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

YU-GI-OH!

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

ELDEN RING

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

LADY GAGA

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

FINAL FANTASY XII

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

DEAD SPACE

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

NIER: AUTOMATA

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

BOMBERMAN

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

HELLSING

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

ELDEN RING

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

KUROINO

Our Favourite Cosplay From Katsucon 2023

