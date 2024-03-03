Our Favorite Cosplay From Katsucon 2024

Katsucon, the first major convention of 2024, took place in National Harbor, Maryland over the February 16-18 weekend, and there were some incredible looks on display. The three-day fan convention kicked off 2024 with style, offering up some incredible cosplay that will serve as inspiration for the rest of the year.

Your favorite RPG of last year, Baldur’s Gate 3, was represented on the show floor, as was some Final Fantasy faves, Zelda icons, and even fodder for the BookTok girlies.

As always, the pictures from Katsucon were provided to Kotaku by Mineralblu, the cosplay photographer who has helped us show off the best looks from tons of other ‘cons, including 2023’s NYCC and Anime NYC. Check out Mineralblu’s cosplay video below, and click through to see the best looks from Katsucon 2024.

Mineralblu

Skull Kid, Majora’s Mask

Look at the construction on display here—the feathers the color of a sunset, the galaxy landscape painted on the bodice, the headpiece! This is just pure beauty.

Ardbert, Final Fantasy XI

I may not know much about Final Fantasy (I thought Aerith was a goat lady for years), I can say that this cosplay is incredibly well done. The armor looks heavy and real, the wig is laid, the stance impeccable.

Tav and Shadowheart, Baldur’s Gate 3

I love seeing well-constructed armor, and hoo boy, is this a great eaxmple of that. Tav is wearing the Flawed Helldusk Armor, one of my fave sets in Baldur’s Gate 3, and Shadowheart is in her base armor. These two cosplayers are husband and wife, which makes this even better.

Nesta, A Court of Thorns and Roses

The BookTok girlies were in attendance at Katsucon! This is Nesta, a warrior woman with a cold, hard exterior. The A Court of Throns and Roses book series(or ACOTAR, as fans call it), doesn’t have illustrations, so this is a really cool thing to see at a ‘con as it’s purely interpretive. And it’s beautiful.

Syanna, The Witcher 3

Here is your annual reminder that you should go back and play The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine.

Korpokkur Kolossus, Final Fantasy XIV

I have learned that Korpokkur Kolossus are rideable things. This outfit is rad, but how does this person see?

Latte Cookie, Cookie Run

I do not know what Cookie Run is, but this cosplayer looks divine. The velvet! The beautiful contrasting soft pink and chocolate brown colors! That hat!

Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Hell. Yes. I love Jin Sakai. I love this cosplay. Look at the details!

Lady Dimetrescu, Resident Evil Village

Love to see some Lady D representation at conventions—I especially enjoy the slightly different takes on her dress and or clawed gloves. She must be such a fun character to embody!

Enforcer, Arkane: League of Legends

I’m scared!

Anna and Elsa, Frozen

I love to see a big, gorgeous train pooling on the ground, and these cosplayers gave me two of them!

Halone, Final Fantasy XIV

This is just breathtaking. I can’t say anything more.

Shadowheart, Tav, and Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3

The skimpy Shadowheart lingerie, the cat-girl Astarion fit, the tiefling Tav—this is unhinged, and I love it.

Totoro x Monster Hunter

This cosplayer dared to ask: “what if you hunted Totoro and made armor out of his corpse?” Don’t be afraid to ask hard questions, people.

Esdeath, Agame Ga Kill!

I don’t know who this is, but I respect going to a ‘con double cheeked up.

Malenia, Elden Ring

I am so scared of her, but she is so beautiful. Malenia in a nutshell, am I right?

Chikorita, Pokémon

Chikorita is so effin’ cute and so is this cosplay!

Reiju, One Piece

I believe this cosplayer used a drag technique called “brow blocking” to basically erase the end of their eyebrows to change their shape. This is very cool, and it looks flawless. From head-to-toe, this is how you do details right.

What was your favorite look from Katsucon 2024? Let us know in the comments below!