‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

RAID: Shadow Legends, YouTube’s Favourite Sponsor, Is Getting A Mini Series

2
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 4 hours ago: March 14, 2023 at 4:17 pm -
Filed to:raid shadow legends
RAID: Shadow Legends, YouTube’s Favourite Sponsor, Is Getting A Mini Series
Image: Plarium

RAID: Shadow Legends is a mobile game that I’ve never played, but have spent a good amount of my YouTube-watching years hearing all about.

Following in the footsteps of games like League of Legends and Cyberpunk 2077RAID: Shadow Legends will be getting the adaptation treatment this year.

That being said, it’s a bit smaller scale compared to Arcane and Edgerunners, with RAID: Call of the Arbiter being a YouTube affair consisting of ten weekly episodes that are 5 minutes long each. Here’s the trailer:

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the ten-episode short-form series will be produced by former president of Marvel Television Eric Rollman. Rollman was involved in Marvel Television from the mid-90’s up until around 2010, and then worked on various animated and live-action children’s series after that.

Funnily enough, this isn’t even the first video game adaptation that Rollman has worked on. He was a supervising producer for Skylanders Academy back in 2016, with animation studio TeamTo working on both that series and the upcoming RAID series. But that’s not all, because Skylanders Academy wasn’t even the first video game adaptation that Rollman worked on either. He was an executive producer for The Super Mario Bros. Super Show back in 1989! Weird stuff.

And then there’s Jay Oliva, the CEO of Lex + Otis animation studio, who will be the showrunner of RAID: Call of the Arbiter. Now this one is a real doozy, because Oliva is a bit of a legend in the animation world. He’s been a storyboard artist since 1997, working on series such as Max Steel, Spider-Man, The Boondocks, Teen Titans, Ben 10, multiple Winnie the Pooh animations, just about any DC animation you can think of, and then a metric fucktonne of Marvel, DC, and Disney properties.

Honestly, I’m pretty surprised that this game has managed to nab some of the industry’s big hitters, but I’m also not that surprised either. If the countless sponsorships that they have with YouTubers and streamers are anything to go by, Plarium has got money. Sure, they’re only 5 minutes long each, but that’s better than nothing, right? Also, this article was brought to you by RAID: Shadow Legends. Just kidding, no it wasn’t. Or was it?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Then they’ll pay a heap of third tier streamers to tell us how much they like the series while showing us clips that aren’t part of the show.

    Reply

    • Or like the Japanese mobile games, the anime shorts are inserted in the advert gap between two anime episodes… acting not like ad, will clearly bring an ad.

      Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.