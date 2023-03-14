RAID: Shadow Legends, YouTube’s Favourite Sponsor, Is Getting A Mini Series

RAID: Shadow Legends is a mobile game that I’ve never played, but have spent a good amount of my YouTube-watching years hearing all about.

Following in the footsteps of games like League of Legends and Cyberpunk 2077, RAID: Shadow Legends will be getting the adaptation treatment this year.

That being said, it’s a bit smaller scale compared to Arcane and Edgerunners, with RAID: Call of the Arbiter being a YouTube affair consisting of ten weekly episodes that are 5 minutes long each. Here’s the trailer:

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the ten-episode short-form series will be produced by former president of Marvel Television Eric Rollman. Rollman was involved in Marvel Television from the mid-90’s up until around 2010, and then worked on various animated and live-action children’s series after that.

Funnily enough, this isn’t even the first video game adaptation that Rollman has worked on. He was a supervising producer for Skylanders Academy back in 2016, with animation studio TeamTo working on both that series and the upcoming RAID series. But that’s not all, because Skylanders Academy wasn’t even the first video game adaptation that Rollman worked on either. He was an executive producer for The Super Mario Bros. Super Show back in 1989! Weird stuff.

And then there’s Jay Oliva, the CEO of Lex + Otis animation studio, who will be the showrunner of RAID: Call of the Arbiter. Now this one is a real doozy, because Oliva is a bit of a legend in the animation world. He’s been a storyboard artist since 1997, working on series such as Max Steel, Spider-Man, The Boondocks, Teen Titans, Ben 10, multiple Winnie the Pooh animations, just about any DC animation you can think of, and then a metric fucktonne of Marvel, DC, and Disney properties.

Honestly, I’m pretty surprised that this game has managed to nab some of the industry’s big hitters, but I’m also not that surprised either. If the countless sponsorships that they have with YouTubers and streamers are anything to go by, Plarium has got money. Sure, they’re only 5 minutes long each, but that’s better than nothing, right? Also, this article was brought to you by RAID: Shadow Legends. Just kidding, no it wasn’t. Or was it?