Your Autumn 2023 Anime Guide: What To Watch And Where It’s Streaming

The autumn anime season is jammed packed with 50 more shows for your to watch and backlog.

While my poor yaoi hands have been reduced to mush typing out a brief synopsis for every new movie, show, and returning anime this season I’m happy to report that fans of romance and fantasy are gonna have their plates full with this season’s bloated helping of anime. Without further ado, here’s your autumn anime guide.

A Galaxy Next Door

Studio: Asahi Production

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Supernatural

Premiere Date: April 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A manga creator named Ichiro Kuga discovers that his beautiful assistant, Shiori Goshiki, is actually a princess from another planet that is betrothed to him.

Alice Gear Aegis Expansion

Studio: Nomad

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 4

Where to Watch: Hidive (Amazon’s anime platform)

What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of women clad in mechanical suits battle hordes of aliens that drove humanity from Earth.

The Feast of Amrita

Studio: Sentai Filmworks

Genre: Horror

Premiere Date: TBD

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: A college student named Rin is plagued by the unexplainable horrors that haunt her apartment complex.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2

Studio: Kafka

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl named Chise enrolls in a college for mages after coming to grips with her betrothal to a gentle fae magician.

The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far

Studio: EMT Squared / Magic Bus

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: April 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After getting reincarnated into another world, a boy named Kazuya Shiina is granted magical powers from the gods to help him find love, win battles, and study at his otherworldly school.

Azur Lane: Queen’s Orders

Studio: Yostar Pictures

Genre: Sci-Fi, Slice-Of-Life

Premiere Date: May 10

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: Queen Elizabeth (no relation?) secretly fills in as the commander of a military operation after its previous commander falls into a coma.

Beyblade Burst QuadDrive

Studio: OLM

Genre: Action, Comedy, Sports

Premiere Date: April 1

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A child hacks into the World Beyblade Battle Association and challenges every fighter to a battle.

Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story Season 2

Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures

Genre: Sports

Premiere Date: April 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A golfing prodigy named Eve sets her sights on a rematch with her gal-pal Aoi and enters a Yu-Gi-Oh!-esque golf tournament.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos Movie

Studio: Toei Animation, Studio Deen

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Fantasy

Premiere Date: June

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: The Sailor Scouts team up with the Sailor Starlights to prevent Sailor Galaxia from conquering the galaxy.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Studio: Pierrot

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: June 16 (was delayed last season)

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: The popular shonen anime, Black Clover, gets its first feature film.

The Blue Orchestra

Studio: Nippon Animation

Genre: Drama, Music

Premiere Date: April 9

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: A violin prodigy named Hajime Aono begins tutoring a lonesome amateur and reignites his passion for music.

The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses

Studio: Tezuka Productions

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Ecchi

Premiere Date: April 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A dude named Hayato inherits his late grandmother’s seaside cafe and has to figure out how to work with the cafe’s five gorgeous and disorderly women.

Collar x Malice Movie: Deep Cover

Studio: Deen

Genre: Mystery, Romance

Premiere Date: May 26

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: A police officer named Ichika Hoshino and five strangers must stop a mysterious organisation’s violent takeover of Shinjuku.

The Dangers in My Heart

Studio: Shin-Ei Animation

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: April 2

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: A reclusive middle school student named Kyoutaro Ichikawa starts to catch feelings for his ditzy classmate, Anna Yamada.

Dead Mount Death Play

Studio: Geek Toys

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A battle between a legendary hero and a necromancer ends in a draw after the necromancer uses reincarnation magic to turn the hero into a little boy.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Studio: ufotable

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The mega-popular historical shonen anime, Demon Slayer, enters its fourth season.

Dr. Stone: New World

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Genre: Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of scientists and their former adversaries join forces and set sail across the ocean in search of answers behind the petrification of the people around the world.

Golden Kamuy Season 4

Studio: Brain’s Base

Genre: Action, Adventure, Historical

Premiere Date: TBD

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Lieutenant Tsurumi attempts to put a stop to Sugimoto and Asirpa’s journey to find hidden treasure by issuing an ultimatum to split the pair apart.

Heavenly Delusion

Studio: Production I.G

Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 1

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: A guy named Maru, with the help of his friend Kiruko, explores the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Tokyo for a heaven that might not exist.

Hell’s Paradise

Studio: Mappa

Genre: Action, Fantasy, LGBTQ+🏳️‍🌈

Premiere Date: April 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of prisoners and the executioners tasked with overseeing them explore a mysterious island named Kotaku for the elixir of life in exchange for a pardon from the Shogun.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivalled in The Real World, Too

Studio: Millepensee

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A bullied boy named Yuuya Tenjou gets a new lease on life after discovering a magic door that allows him to travel between his world and a fantasy world where he has magical cheat skills.

In Another World With My Smartphone 2

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: April 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A guy named Touya is teleported into a fantasy world and uses his mobile phone on adventures.

Insomniacs After School

Studio: Lidenfilms

Genre: Romance

Premiere Date: April 11

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: Two astronomy club members grow closer to one another as they commemorate the stress of school life and cope with their insomnia.

KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World

Studio: Palette

Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Premiere Date:

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After being reincarnated into a fantasy world where there is no concept of god, Yukito, the heir to a cult leader, attempts to institute a new deity to stop the government’s arbitrary death sentences.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

Studio: Drive

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A Konosuba spin-off that centres around how a feisty wizard named Megumin got her powerful explosion magic.

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch!

Studio: EMT Squared

Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl named Yuna is gifted an “overpowered” bear suit from a VRMMO video game developer that she uses to cheat in the virtual world he’s teleported to.

The Legendary Hero Is Dead

Studio: Liden Films

Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy, Ecchi

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A perverted farmer named Touka attempts to replace the village hero after accidentally killing him with a booby trap.

Loving Yamada at Lv999

Studio: Madhouse

Genre: Romance

Premiere Date: April 2

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl named Akan Kinoshita falls for a gamer named Yamada after her last boyfriend cheated on her with another girl he met in-game.

Magical Destroyers

Studio: Bibury Animation

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A madcap anime about an otaku and three magical girls’ rebellious fight against a mysterious group that destroyed Japan’s otaku culture.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A magic-less boy named Mash enrolls into a magic academy and uses the power of his muscles to become the most powerful (and jacked) student in school.

Mix Season 2

Studio: OLM

Genre: Sports

Premiere Date: April 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Two stepbrothers named Touma and Suichirou attempt to get their high school baseball team to nationals.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2

Studio: Sunrise

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A Gundam pilot named Suletta Mercury deals with the aftermath of her catastrophic decision to use her contraband mecha to protect her bride, Miorine Rembran.

My Clueless First Friend

Studio: Signpost

Genre: Comedy, Slice-Of-Life

Premiere Date: April 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The new kid at school is blissfully ignorant of the fact that his classmates bully his new best friend by calling her the “grim reaper” because he thinks the moniker is cool.

My Home Hero

Studio: Tezuka Productions

Genre: Drama

Premiere Date: April 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A father descends into the criminal underworld after taking the life of his daughter’s abusive yakuza boyfriend.

My One-Hit Kill Sister

Studio: Gekko

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A high schooler named Asahi and his older sister with a brother complex are teleported into another world where his sister has overpowered stats.

Oshi no Ko

Studio: Doga Kobo

Genre: Drama, Supernatural

Premiere Date: March 17

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: A doctor is reincarnated as the child of a young pop idol he admired in the past life.

Otaku Elf

Studio: C2C

Genre: Comedy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: April 8

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: An elf named Elda procrastinates her shrine duty chores to play video games and eat junk food.

Psycho-Pass Movie: Providence

Studio: Production I.G

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: May 12

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of cops use their cyberpunk guns to determine whether its citizens are likely to commit crimes à la Minority Report.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

Studio: Wit

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 13

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A Ranking of Kings spin-off series about Bojji and Kage’s noble escapades across the world.

The Reason Why Raeliana Ended up at the Duke’s Mansion

Studio: Typhoon Graphics

Genre: Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A woman named Park Eunha devises a plan to write herself a happy ending in the world of a novel she’s been reading by making a deal with the protagonist she’s meant to motivate after her untimely death.

Rokudou’s Bad Girls

Studio: Satelight

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: April 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After getting relentlessly bullied at school, a student named Tousuke Rokudou receives a magical scroll from his grandfather that makes “bad girls” fall in love with him.

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: April 19

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Instead of becoming the demon king’s 99th sacrifice, a girl named Sariphi ends up becoming his bride.

Skip and Loafer

Studio: P.A. Works

Genre: Drama

Premiere Date: April 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A genius high schooler named Iwakura Mitsumi struggles to bridge the gap between her and her classmates by becoming more sociable.

Summoned to Another World for a Second Time

Studio: Elle

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: April 9

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: A dude gets teleported back into the real world after being teleported into a fantasy world, saving it from doom, and becoming a normie.

Tokyo Mew Mew New ♡ 2nd Season

Studio: Graphinica / Yumeta Company

Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 5

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of scientists alter the DNA of a group of women and transforming them into cat-powered superheroes.

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2

Studio: Seven Arcs

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: April 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The love story between a space-loving guy named nasa and his star crossed lover Tsukasa heats up as the pair enter their marriage arc.

Too Cute Crisis

Studio: SynergySP

Genre: Comedy, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 7

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: A space alien named Liza postpones Earth’s apocalypse after wandering into a cat cafe.

X&Y

Studio: Pencil Lead Animate

Genre: Supernatural

Premiere Date: April 12

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A man named Yaa Yeunchu experiences strange occurrences in the escape room of his new crush that he frequents leading to memory loss and hallucinations.

Yuri is My Job!

Studio: Passione / Lings

Genre: Comedy, Girls Love

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After accidentally injuring a cafe manager, a high school girl named Hime covers shifts at an all-girls cafe and catches feelings for a coworker.