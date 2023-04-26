ASUS ROG Ally Specs Revealed, May Give Steam Deck A Run For Its Money

ASUS ROG has dropped the full spec sheet for the Ally, its upcoming handheld PC, along with details on a showcase to unveil all its hidden secrets. Based on the spec sheet, which we’ll get into below, the ROG Ally is a device ASUS is clearly hoping will cut a bit of the Steam Deck’s grass.

The showcase will be held on May 11 at 10:00 AM ET in the US. For Aussies on the east coast, that’s 12:00 AM AEST on May 12. Though it dropped the full spec sheet earlier today, ASUS says there will be many more reveals during the presentation. At the time of writing, it has not officially confirmed availability in Australia, though Kotaku Australia has heard the hardware maker’s local arm is preparing for a local launch.

The handheld is set to compete with directly with Valve’s dominant Steam Deck, which remains officially unavailable in the Australian market. Though grey importers have embraced that device at inflated prices to capitalise on Aussies tired of waiting for Valve to get its arse in gear, the Steam Decks’ Australian footprint remains small and out of reach for most. That creates a significant hole in the market for competitors looking to secure a market beachhead. Scuttlebutt around the ROG Ally is that ASUS is planning to adopt a price point considerably cheaper than that of the Steam Deck (though still above other handhelds like the Aya Neo) in hopes of gaining a foothold.

In terms of spec, ASUS confirmed all earlier this morning, revealing a surprisingly beefy little device. Take its processor, the recently-released AMD Z1 APU, reportedly comparable in power to the Zen 4 79840 chip with Radeon 780M graphics, if Dexerto is to be believed. Previous looks at the device have also shown it hooked up to the external ASUS XG eGPU, though that comes with a trade-off — a shot of extra graphical grunt at the cost of chaining an otherwise portable device to a desk.

ASUS ROG Ally spec sheet

Let’s take a look at the spec sheet, and then we’ll get into where you can catch the broadcast:

APU: AMD Ryzen Z1

Process: 4nm

CPU Architecture: AMD Zen 4

Cores | Threads: 6 | 12

GPU Architecture: AMD RDNA 3

GPU Clock Speed: 2.8GHz

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD (PCIe 4)

Display: 7-inch screen

Native Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Audio: Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C, custom ASUS PCIe port

Weight: 608g

Where to see the ASUS ROG Ally showcase in Australian times

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

12:00 AM AEST on Friday, May 12, 2023

NT, SA

10:30 PM ACST on Thursday, May 11, 2023

WA

10:00 PM AWST on Thursday, May 11, 2023

NZ

2:00 AM NZST on Friday, May 12, 2023