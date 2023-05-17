We’ve Got ASUS ROG Ally Australian Pricing, Preorders Now Live

ASUS has announced local Australian pricing for its upcoming ROG Ally handheld PC.

The handheld, which has been positioned as a strong competitor to Valve’s Steam Deck, is set to make waves in Australia. As Aussies know, the house that Gordon Freeman built is yet to launch its domineering handheld PC on Australian shores (though that hasn’t stopped various grey importers and scalpers from bringing it over at inflated prices). The ASUS ROG Ally is, therefore, in an enviable position locally — a market all of its own, unsullied by Valve’s competing machine. Sure, it’s got the Aya Neo to contend with, but even those devices haven’t made significant inroads yet.

Right now, we’ve only got pricing for the Z1 Extreme 512GB model so far. We’ll update this piece should other models receive local pricing.

Here’s what you need to know right now:

When is the ASUS ROG Ally available in Australia?

June 13th, 2023.

How much is the ASUS ROG Ally in Australia?

Z1 Extreme 512GB Model: $1,299 AUD/$1,499 NZD

Where can I preorder an ASUS ROG Ally in Australia?

The official Australian stockists are JB Hi-Fi and ASUS. The official New Zealand stockists are JB Hi-Fi and PB Tech. Preorders went live at 3:00 PM AEST today, May 17th.

Full Spec Sheet:

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme Processor

CPU: Zen 4 architecture, 8-core /16-threads, 24MB total cache, up to 5.10Ghz boost

GPU: 12 RDNA3 CUs, up to 2.7GHz, 8.6 TFLOP, default 4GB RAM capacity

APU Power: 9-30W

Display: 7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS-level touchscreen, 500nits, 100% of sRGB

Display Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Display Response Time: 7ms

Memory: 16GB LPDDR5 on board (6400MT/s dual channel)

Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD (2230)

I/O Ports: 1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

Row 12 – Cell 0: 1 x ROG XG Mobile Interface and USB Type-C combo port (with USB 3.2 Gen2, supports DisplayPort 1.4)

Row 13 – Cell 0: 1 x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC)

Control and Input: A B X Y buttons, D-pad, L & R Hall Effect analog triggers, L & R bumpers, View button, Menu button, Command Center button, Armoury Crate button, 2 x assignable grip buttons, 2 x full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch

Haptics: HD haptics, Gyro: 6-Axis IMU

Dimensions: 28.0 x 11.1 x 2.12 ~3.24cm (11.02 x 4.37 x 0.83 ~1.27 inches)

Weight: ~608g (1.34 lbs)

Battery: 40hrs