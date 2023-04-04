Get That Arse Groove Right With One Of Our Favourite Gaming Chairs

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Despite there being a lot of great options sitting around nowadays, being spoiled for choice can make choosing a new gaming chair feel like a pain in the arse. Don’t worry, the irony isn’t lost on us either. Some offer solid back support, while others focus on comfort and some even come with a sheath for your katana. Heck, you can even buy gamer chairs for babies now. Will the wonders of this modern age never cease?

If there’s one thing that’s consistent across most gaming chairs is that buying one will put a significant dent in your wallet. While dropping the same amount of money you’d spend on a PS5 to buy a chair might feel hurt ye olde bank account, these seats are well worth the investment if you’re looking to protect your back and your next big gaming play.

So sit back and relax because here are a few of Kotaku Australia’s favourite gaming chairs, along with where you can find them.

The best gaming chairs, according to Kotaku Australia

Razer Iskur

The Razer Iskur gaming chair is the most “different” chair on this list because while most of them focus on cushiony-soft comfort, the Razer Iskur is designed to be as ergonomic as possible with a stiff frame and lumbar support.

While you’d expect that to mean the chair is too hard to be comfortable, it’s actually one of the best and most comfortable chairs you’ll ever use. This is former Kotaku Australia writer, Leah William’s go-to office chair when she was working from home because its adjustable lumbar support (seen in the photo) can curve to fit around your spine as needed. It means when you want to sit down and get some serious work done (whether that’s of the “gaming” or “office job” variety), you can spend hours in a perfectly contoured chair.

It is one of the most expensive gamer chairs on this list, but it’s great for anybody who suffers frequent back strain while sitting down. You can check out Leah’s full review of the Razer Iskur here.

Where to Buy: Bing Lee ($499) | Razer ($799.95)

HP Omen Citadel

The HP Omen Citadel is a big, big gaming chair but it’s also super comfortable, great for your back and looks very flash in a gaming setup. While it’s also pretty pricey, the quality and support here really do make up for it.

The bottom of the chair is pillowy soft and provides plenty of room to move around, while the stiffer back keeps your posture perfect and pain-free.

The only major problem with the chair is that it’s quite large, but if you’ve got an open office and plenty of room to move, this chair is a fantastic, comfortable option.

Where to Buy: HP ($629) | Mwave ($649) | Officeworks ($689)

ErgoTune Supreme

The ErgoTune Supreme is a high-end office chair, but no less of a good choice when it comes to gaming. It’s a good option if you want something that wouldn’t look out of place in a professional setting, but will still get plenty of use out of when you knock off work.

The Supreme includes enhanced lumbar support and adjustable 5D armrests to ensure sure you’re sitting with the correct support and posture, along with a headrest that’ll help you avoid neck strain during extended gaming sessions. Its DuraWeave mesh design also helps to keep you ventilated while sitting in it, which is always a bonus during those stinking hot summer days. Native Editor David Allegretti can attest to the ErgoTune’s ergonomic excellence.

Where to Buy: Amazon ($749) | ErgoTune ($669)

AKRACING Player Gaming Chair

This recommendation comes from Kotaku Australia reader Nate, who said he loved his AKRACING Player series chair so much he was considering purchasing a second one just for the office. If that isn’t a glowing endorsement, we don’t know what it is.

The AKRACING Player series is sleek, pretty and very comfortable and it’s also one of the cheapest computer gaming chairs around. In good news for people with smaller offices, it’s not as bulky as other options, and if you want a funky-looking chair there’s a range of colourways to suit any type of room. Basically, there’s something for everyone here.

As an added bonus, AKRACING is based out of Australia, so you won’t need to wait long to ease that niggling back pain.

Where to Buy: eBay ($342.30) | Mwave ($489)

Secretlab TITAN EVO

There’s a reason why Secretlab often winds up in lists like this: its chairs are just that good. The Titan is the flagship chair for the company and one of the most comfortable computer gaming chairs you’ll ever use. It has ample back support, it never gets too hot and as an added bonus, there are plenty of stylish options to choose from within the range.

Want a yellow Cyberpunk 2077 option? Bam, here it is. How about a Batman one? Yep, right here. And in addition to pop culture variants, there are also multiple colours and designs available to fit any gaming setup.

Beyond comfort, the best feature of these gamers chair is that it lacks a restrictive bottom — so not only is it very breathable, but it also lets you sit any way you like without cutting off your blood flow. Great stuff!

Where to Buy: Secretlab ($759)

READ MORE Razer’s Enki Made Me A Believer In Gaming Chairs

Kotaku Australia’s pick for the best gaming chair

AndaSeat Captain America Edition

The AndaSeat Captain America Edition is one of the most ridiculous gamer chairs.

It’s loud, it’s extravagant and it costs a pretty penny. But for $649.95 you’ll get the most comfortable gaming chair you’ve ever had the pleasure of sitting in. The cushions on this AndaSeat are heavenly, and the best part is they don’t absorb a lot of heat, so you can sit and game for as long as you please, even in the summer months.

It’s breezy, it’s soft and it has ample back support. You simply sink into this chair and your whole body transcends. If it sounds like we’re being dramatic, it’s because Leah genuinely thinks owning this chair saved her life and her back. You can read Kotaku Australia’s review of the AndaSeat Captain America Edition here.

Where to Buy: AndaSeat ($649.99) | Big W ($649) | Catch ($649)

READ MORE IKEA's New Gaming Collection Looks Pretty Good

Kotaku Australia’s pick for the cheapest gaming chair

Officeworks Extra-Heavy-Duty Mesh Chair

The second-best computer gaming chair we’ve tried isn’t actually a gaming chair at all. This top-of-the-line ergonomic mesh chair from Officeworks is fantastic and provides ample back support for any kind of office work. If you’re somebody who constantly deals with back strain and doesn’t want to fork out your life savings for a heavy-duty gaming chair, the Officeworks Mesh is a great second option.

The plush back means you have room to move and can sit in whatever position suits you best, while the adjustable armrests are there if you need extra support. It’s not very flashy or exciting, but it absolutely gets the job done.

And of course, best of all, it won’t break the bank.

Where to Buy: Officeworks ($299)

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Are you currently using a gaming chair? Have any favourites you want to shout out? Head on down to the comments section below.