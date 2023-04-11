Counter-Strike Player Kills Five Guys With One Bullet

A few days back a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player by the name of sp1cay was playing with some friends when, after a quick sprint and toss of a grenade, they whipped out their AWP sniper rifle and fired off a single shot.

That shot carried right on through the initial target–a handy shot by itself–and straight into the dude behind them. Then the dude behind them. And so on until five bodies were on the ground.

There’s a term in Counter-Strike called ‘Ace’, and like aerial combat in the real world it’s used when a single player is able to eliminate five opponents (which in Counter-Strike also happens to be an entire team). It’s a rare achievement, and applies so long as a single player wipes out all five enemies themselves, regardless of the time or ammo spent.

To manage it in a single shot is…holy shit. Apparently the guy responsible — fast becoming a Counter-Strike celebrity — “doesn’t even want anything, just for people to check out his full clip on YouTube”, so without further ado:

Since blowing up earlier today, sp1cay’s YouTube comments have been flooded with praise like:

That is a once in many lifetimes shot. Insanely unreal. Grats.

This is the craziest thing ever man. Valve should promote this

Fantastic moment in gaming history. Someone send this to geoff to make sure its on game awards highlights

I don’t know if I am going to see another one like this in my life

That was fuckin rad dude. I’ve never seen a shot like that in CS history

no ones ever gonna hit something like this again

Something to tell your kids for sure — cause I would. Once in a lifetime thing for sure.

I don’t even play the game but I know this is awesome!

I think most of us are that last guy right now.