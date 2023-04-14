‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
KILLBUG Is A Fast-Paced Zoomer-Shooter For Bug Haters

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 55 mins ago: April 14, 2023 at 1:12 pm -
Filed to:aussie
aussie gamekillbugsamurai punk
Image: Samurai Punk

Have you ever seen a cockroach scuttling across your floor, and wished for nothing more than the shoot that fucker into oblivion? But alas, you can’t because it is unsafe and potentially illegal to do so, and you may find yourself with more holes in your hardwood floor than you’d like? Enter KILLBUG.

KILLBUG is a fast-paced, first-person movement shooter inspired by FPS’s of the 90’s. In it, you’re dropped into an arena of endless bugs, with your sole purpose being to slash, smash, and shoot your way through hordes of bugs all while jumping and hovering through the sky. You can check out the trailer below.

It’s being developed by Melbourne-based studio Samurai Punk, who you might also know as the zany folks behind JUSTICE SUCKS, the Hitman-like killer Roomba adventure that I considered to be one of the best releases of 2022. You play as the iconic Killbug, who has been dropped into an arena full of bloodthirsty bugs after your wings have been clipped and your ass is in exile.

So sure, you’re also a bug. One has to wonder if the satisfaction of shooting bugs with a gun is watered down by the fact that you’re also a bug. However, it would simply be much too easy if you were person-sized shooting at bugs on the ground. The giant hives and the you-sized bugs add to the intensity of it all. You’re… not like other bugs.

The low-poly pixel art style also gives KILLBUG an old-school vibe. When I first watched the trailer, the energy that came from it was as if Bugdom, ULTRAKILL, and DOOM had a crazy little baby. The more I watch it, the more that vibe is completely solidified for me. It rocks SO hard.

If the trailer had you feeling a little queasy from all that movement, don’t worry. The Samurai Punk team has added a whole bunch of accessibility settings for players who may get motion sickness while playing, and they’re also working on Steam Deck support.

If the idea of shooting bugs with a gun has already piqued your interest enough, you can wishlist the game on Steam in preparation for its May 4th release.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

