‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

1
David Smith

David Smith

Published 4 mins ago: May 5, 2023 at 4:30 pm -
Filed to:what are you playing this week
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Xbox, Kotaku Australia

Folks, we made it through another week. Nice job.

As we do each and every week around here, it’s time to set the agenda for our time off. What are we playing this weekend?

For me, I’m going to do the unthinkable and carve time out to play Redfall with friends. I have to know first-hand if co-op will help improve this game in any way. After sinking only a few hours into solo play, I think it might be its only hope. A disappointing launch for Xbox to say the absolute least.

My understanding is that Ruby is still DEEP in Honkai Star Rail, and is having a grand old time. She wrote about it on the site this week, and even yelled about it on the podcast, so you can tell it’s really gotten its hooks in. It also looks like she’s going to download a whole lot of Steam demos to blast through this weekend, so power to her.

With that, it’s over to you. Got a plan for the weekend? Are you still chewing through Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Do you dare tempt fate by downloading Redfall off Game Pass? Got an indie you’ve been meaning to try? Blasting off in some Killbug perhaps? Let us know in the comments below.

Thanks as always for hanging out with us again this week. We really do appreciate you being here. As always, no matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.