What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks, we made it through another week. Nice job.

As we do each and every week around here, it’s time to set the agenda for our time off. What are we playing this weekend?

For me, I’m going to do the unthinkable and carve time out to play Redfall with friends. I have to know first-hand if co-op will help improve this game in any way. After sinking only a few hours into solo play, I think it might be its only hope. A disappointing launch for Xbox to say the absolute least.

My understanding is that Ruby is still DEEP in Honkai Star Rail, and is having a grand old time. She wrote about it on the site this week, and even yelled about it on the podcast, so you can tell it’s really gotten its hooks in. It also looks like she’s going to download a whole lot of Steam demos to blast through this weekend, so power to her.

With that, it’s over to you. Got a plan for the weekend? Are you still chewing through Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Do you dare tempt fate by downloading Redfall off Game Pass? Got an indie you’ve been meaning to try? Blasting off in some Killbug perhaps? Let us know in the comments below.

