Published 1 hour ago: April 2, 2023 at 9:00 am -
Image: Kotaku Australia

Happy Sunday, folks! Hope you’re taking it easy today.

Welcome to Kotaku AU’s Week in Review, a place where we run through the biggest stories of the week that went by for you to scroll through and stay informed. Perhaps your working week was just a little bit too busy, and you’ve fallen out of the gaming news loop. It’s completely understandable! Consider this article as a weekend newspaper to flip through with your morning brew.

So what happened this week? Let’s take a look!

E3 2023 got cancelled (shocker)

e3 cancelled
Image: ReedPop

After a whole army of video game companies and publishers decided to publicly state that they would not be attending ReedPop’s rejuvenated E3 2023, they decided to cancel the whole thing. Prepare yourself for a million individual showcases!

Read it here

You told us how you felt about the Diablo IV beta

diablo iv beta
Image: Blizzard Entertainment

The Diablo IV open beta has come and gone for both early access users and the general public, with many people in our own company playing it as well as many of you. Due to this, David wanted to hear how you guys felt about the taste test of what’s to come.

Read it here

We finally told you how we felt about Wild Hearts

wild hearts
Image: EA / Koei Tecmo

Wild Hearts is a beautiful game that I honestly thought I was going to hate, and ended up having a really good time with. It took a while to get here, but I finally wrote my thoughts on it.

Read it here

Rare co-founder Tim Stamper can’t stop showing off that cancelled Conker game

conker
Image: Rare

Tim Stamper, one of the co-founder’s of Rare, would obviously have plenty of Rare stuff not expected to be seen by the general public. However, he decided to show some of it off, including footage from the cancelled Twelve Tales: Conker 64 title.

Read it here

The Australian government wants a hard base rating of M15+ on all games with loot boxes

loot boxes government
Image: Australian Government / iStock / Kotaku Australia

After years and years and years of deliberating, the Australian Government has finally released their review of the Classification System and is proposing some big changes to how video games are classified, including minimum mandatory ratings of R18 for games with ‘simulated gambling’ and M15 ratings for games with loot boxes. I did a big ol’ explainer about it.

Read it here

Xbox isn’t doing that sweet $1 Game Pass deal anymore

$1 game pass
Image: Game Pass / Kotaku Australia

The famous $1 introductory offer on Game Pass Ultimate, which has long been offered by Xbox so folks could get a cheap taste of the company’s most genius idea to date, has quietly been removed. Who amongst us didn’t get into Game Pass from this offer?

Read it here

And that’s what you missed from this past week! This is a new little thing we’re trying, so let us know how you feel about it.

