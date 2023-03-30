‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

E3 Has Been Cancelled… Again

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 24 mins ago: March 31, 2023 at 8:06 am -
Filed to:e3
E3 Has Been Cancelled… Again
Image: ReedPop

In a move that I think we all saw coming, E3 has officially been cancelled… Again.

The state of this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo has been up in the air for the past few months, considering one publisher after another was publicly coming out to say they wouldn’t be making an appearance at the event. It led many, including myself, to wonder if the event was going to happen at all.

And, as you can probably tell from the headline, it looks like it’s not! According to IGN, an email was sent out by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announcing that E3 would not be returning in 2023. This has later been confirmed publicly by ReedPop and the ESA themselves.

The ESA’s email reportedly states that while E3 is still considered “a beloved event and brand”, this year’s show “simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry.” Based on that, you can probably get a good idea of why it got scrapped.

Back in January, it was reported that all three of the biggest video game companies, Microsoft, PlayStation, and Nintendo, would not be making appearances at E3 2023, and were opting instead to do their own thing or nothing at all. With their big moves came an avalanche of cancellations.

Ubisoft revealed that they would instead be opting to do their own showcase, which led IGN to ask any other publishers they could think of if they were going. Sega, Tencent, and Bandai Namco all replied, revealing that they were going with other options. Even Devolver Digital decided to not return to their parking lot.

I think anybody could’ve seen E3 getting cancelled this year from a mile away.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.