More Publishers Are Peacing Out Of E3 2023

Despite once being considered the video game industry’s most important trade event, it looks like time has not been kind to E3, with two more publishing companies confirming that they will not appear at E3 2023.

E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, has been kicking around for 27 years now and has long been considered the event for big companies to show off their new gear. Since 2020, the event has seemingly been on the decline due to changing ideas for what the event is and, of course, COVID.

With last year’s event being cancelled, the return of E3 in 2023 was meant to be the show’s big return to the expo floor. However, reports of multiple big companies deciding not to make an appearance, including the big three (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo) and, more recently, Ubisoft, have thrown a spanner into the works. Now, more companies are pulling out.

According to reports from IGN, Sega and Tencent have both confirmed that they will not be making any appearances at the trade event. In a statement to IGN, a representative for Sega said the following:

“After careful consideration, we have decided not to participate in E3 2023 as an exhibitor. We look forward to sharing more information on announced and unannounced projects in the future.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Tencent confirmed that Level Infinite would not be making an appearance but will potentially opt for Geoff Keighley’s Play Days as they did in 2022, saying they “found it to be an ideal experience for showcasing our games to the media.”

Bandai Namco also confirmed their attendance at Play Days, but didn’t confirm their appearance at E3. Funnily enough, IGN also asked Devolver Digital, who has notably never officially attended E3, about their plans and they said they “look forward to returning to their beloved parking lot“.

At this point, it’s hard to say who is going to be at E3 at this point, or what punters will have to look forward to with a show floor that is becoming rather dry. Perhaps this year could be the year for indie titles to take over the expo floor, but who’s to say? Will it even happen? Who freakin’ knows at this point!