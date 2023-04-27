‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Redfall’s Install Size Is 87GB On Xbox, Even Bigger On PC
Image: Bethesda, Xbox

Quick PSA: Redfall‘s install size might be a little bigger than you were expecting.

We’ve had a few stories about video game download sizes recently, and though Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s intimidating 155GB install has certainly set the bar, you may find space on your Xbox is at a premium over the next few weeks.

Redfall, the Xbox’s first major platform exclusive in quite a while, also has a hefty-ish download. At 86.5GB on Xbox Series X, and even bigger 103GB on PC via the Xbox App, Redfall‘s install size isn’t quite as eye-watering as Jedi: Survivor, but it’s up there. Enough that if you were jumping in on Day One next Tuesday, you might not be able to play it until Wednesday. For those on high-end NBN connections, a download of this size will be a few hours at most and not all that big of a burden to bear. But, of course, not everybody has an NBN 1000 connection. For those that don’t, you’ll want to plan ahead.

The good news is that if you’re playing on Game Pass for Xbox or PC, pre-install is now live so that you can download the whole thing comfortably in time for launch day.

Redfall is the latest game by Arkane, the much-loved studio behind immersive sims like Dishonored, Prey and Deathloop. It represents a shifting of design philosophy for the developer, moving into something closer to a Far Cry style shooter built with multiplayer at its centre. It’s also a more contemporary setting, something Arkane isn’t known for — its games typically prefer to anchor themselves in a very particular kind of artistic style. Deathloop borrowed heavily from the blaxploitation cinema of the 1970s. Dishonored embraced the disciplines of industrial modern art and realism. There’s been some confusion over whether it has anything in common with team-based PvE shooters like Left 4 Dead, with many previews landing on “Kind of? Not really? Sorta?” as a way to dance around their prescriptive embargoes.

Despite the many questions that still surround the game, most Arkane fans still feel prepared to give the studio the benefit of the doubt. When you have a pedigree like Arkane’s, it’s hard to argue they haven’t earned that courtesy.

Redfall arrives on May 2 for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. You can also get it on Game Pass.

