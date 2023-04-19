Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Install Size Is Reportedly Almost 150GB

If you’re preparing to jet off to a galaxy far, far away next week, you might need to clear out a little hard drive space before you go. It seems Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has an install size that’s a little bigger than the average bantha.

Per PlayStation Game Size, a Twitter account that reports on the install size of upcoming games on the PlayStation Store, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will weigh in at a whopping 147.5GB. That would make it one of the largest single downloads on the platform by quite a stretch, demanding a significant chunk of the PS5’s 1TB of onboard storage (of which only around 650GB is useable after the OS and onboard apps take their slice).

If you’ve already availed yourself of the PS5’s storage expansion facilities and crammed in another m.2 SSD, the only problem you’ll have will be downloading the game in a timely manner. If you haven’t installed extra storage, maybe start thinking about which games you can bear to part with.

If PlayStation Game Size is to be believed, and they’re usually pretty reliable, then Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will become the third largest total install on the PlayStation 5 after the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War cross-gen bundle (283.5GB) and Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (170.5GB).

The file size is corroborated over on Xbox as well, with several outlets reporting a large install on the competing console. The game’s Steam store page also recommends around 155GB of available drive space for the installation.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches April 28, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. If you’re chasing a cheap copy, don’t forget to check out our Jedi: Survivor bargains round up right here.