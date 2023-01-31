Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Delayed To April, Now Up Against Dead Island 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will miss its mid-March release date, and will instead launch on April 28, 2023.

Developer Respawn announced the delay via the EA Star Wars social media channels, stating that though the game is “content complete” and in the final stages of development, it requires a little more time in the oven before it’s ready to launch.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

“In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule — Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28th,” the statement reads.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to 2019 smash hit Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and resumes the story of Jedi-in-hiding Cal Kestis. The game is set five years after the events of the first game. With the Empire aware of his existence and dogging his every move, Cal now lives on the run. The stress of his situation is amplified by the knowledge that, as one of the last Jedi anywhere in the galaxy, his demise culd mean the end of the Jedi order forever.

I feel like I used the word Jedi a lot in that last par.

For those of you playing the home game, the game’s move to April puts it on the same release date as Dead Island 2. There are a few of you that will have to make a difficult choice about how to divide your time that day.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.