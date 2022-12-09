See Games Differently

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Shows Cal Is Back And More Badass Than Ever

Ethan Gach

Published 56 mins ago: December 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm -
Filed to:creativeworks
culturedisneyelectronicartsfictionhumaninterestjedilightsaberpadawanquanticdreamstarwarsstarwarsjedi3afallenorderstarwarsvideogamesubisoftwindowsgames
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Shows Cal Is Back And More Badass Than Ever
Screenshot: EA / Kotaku

Respawn Entertainment’s next Star Wars game is almost here. A new trailer showed off Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s upgraded gameplay and finally made the March 17, 2023 release date, previously leaked on Steam, official. Plus Cal has a beard!

The action platformer was first revealed back in May and takes place five years after the events of Fallen Order. A previous teaser trailer showed former Jedi turned fugitive of the Empire Cal Kestis observing a mysterious figure inside of a healing tank, as well as a few other cryptic scenes. The new one dives into the sequel’s platforming, combat, and new characters. Cal’s no longer just a Padawan, and the gameplay leans into that.

Here’s the trailer:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order came out back in 2019 and was a bright spot in Electronic Arts’ otherwise checkered history with the Star Wars licence. Respawn’s take on a galaxy far, far away mixed new story beats with a style that harkened back to the original trilogy. Some elements, like the inquisitors’ headquarters level, were incorporated directly into the Star Wars cinematic universe via the Obi-Wan streaming series.

Beyond the lightsabers and big AT-AT setpieces, the game was excellent for its lowkey mix of Souls-lite elements and Metroidvania exploration. Fallen Order borrowed elements from a bunch of other successful genres and made them its own. Fans are hoping Jedi: Survivor can do the same.

It’s also coming out the same year EA’s 10-year exclusivity agreement with Disney for the Star Wars licence runs out. Now other major publishers and studios are getting their turn with the classic sci-fi franchise. Ubisoft’s Massive (the studio behind The Division) is making an open-world Star Wars game, and Quantic Dream recently revealed Star Wars Eclipse , a take on the series’ High Republic era. Those games, however, are likely still several years away.

EA is also working on more Star Wars games beyond Jedi: Survivor. It announced earlier this year that Respawn was working on a shooter led by a former Medal of Honour director, and partnering with an outside studio on a strategy game potentially in the mould of XCOM.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.