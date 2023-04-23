These Limited Edition Eeveelution Pokémon Cards Are Beautiful

I don’t collect Pokémon cards much myself. I have a select few cards I’ve kept over the years, mostly ones of my favourite monsters or sporting characters I like such as the Professor’s Research card featuring my husband Professor Turo. But I am always captivated by the art The Pokémon Company slaps on a piece of cardstock and throws into a pack with other pieces of cardstock for kids and also Logan Paul to spend untold amounts of money on. That captivation continues because The Pokémon Company is collaborating with Japanese artist Yu Nagaba on a new line of Eeveelution cards, and they’re really cool.

If you’re unfamiliar with Nagaba’s work, he’s known for his minimalistic style that kinda feels evocative of newspaper comics. He’s collaborated with Pokémon before on things like a 2021 Pikachu card and Ed Sheeran’s “Celestial” music video. This new collaboration is a box set featuring art of Eevee and all its evolutions. It will launch in Japan on May 24 and run 4800 yen (roughly $36 USD ($50)) . It includes a rubber playmat, sleeves for cards, and a deck box. Right now, the set is part of a lottery on the Japanese Pokémon Centre site. On top of the box set, Nagaba’s art also appears on a portfolio and card display frame, which will run 1980 yen (about $15 USD ($21)) and 1490 yen (around $11 USD ($15)), respectively.

Once May 24 comes around, the Pokémon Centre will include a promo card of the Eeveelutions for every 1000 yen spent on a TCG-related purchase. This announcement precedes another announcement that will take place on May 5, revealing more information about a collaboration between Nagaba, Pokémon, and the clothing brand BEAMS. Thanks to PokéBeach for the translations.

Now that I’m looking at all these Eeveelution pieces, I just want to see all my favourites in Nagaba’s style. This is prime minimalist tattoo fodder. Give me Raichu, Nagaba, I’ll get him inked into my arm forever.

Let’s take a look at all the cards and merch Nagaba drew up for the collection.

Eevee

Here’s Eevee, looking a little peeved, to be honest.

Vaporeon

Vaporeon looks high as a kite in this card.

Jolteon

Oh, Jolteon looks perturbed here. I wonder what it’s mad about.

Flareon

Whatever Flareon’s problem is, it’s gone past looking mad in its general direction and has started shooting a flamethrower at it.

Espeon

Espeon, meanwhile, just looks like it’s scheming. Putting together its silly little plans in the background while everyone else is furious.

Umbreon

Umbreon looks like it’s ready to pounce on an enemy. King is in a battle stance ready to fuck up an opposing Pokémon.

Leafeon

Leafeon is just vibing — no thoughts behind those eyes.

Glaceon

Glaceon is just standing there unbothered.

Slyveon

And finally, here’s Sylveon frolicking about with its flesh ribbons flowing in the wind.

The portfolio

The portfolio has drawings of each Eeveelution just facing forward. The back side of the box has drawings of the back of Pokémon cards.

The frame

If you’re real extra and want to display your cards in a really bougie way, this frame is for you.