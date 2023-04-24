‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Xbox Quietly Removes Functionality For Sharing Screenshots Direct To Twitter

David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: April 24, 2023 at 11:02 am -
Filed to:twitter
Xboxxbox onexbox series sxbox series x
Xbox Quietly Removes Functionality For Sharing Screenshots Direct To Twitter
Image: Xbox, Twitter, Kotaku Australia

You can no longer post a screenshot to Twitter directly from your Xbox. Microsoft confirmed the feature’s removal from the Xbox dashboard this morning, following yet another turbulent weekend on the social media network.

After fans on Twitter asked Xbox to explain the feature’s abrupt disappearance, the company issued a formal statement:

Obviously, that statement does not explain Xbox’s rationale for removing the feature. That said, it is probably safe to assume that recent changes to Twitter’s API, and the now considerable associated cost of continued development on the platform, may have something to do with it.

Xbox was quick to clarify that though you can no longer post screenshots direct to Twitter, there are other ways and means of doing so, including using the Xbox app on your smart device.

The feature’s removal follows another chaotic weekend on the social media platform, after the company removed all legacy verification from almost half a million accounts on CEO Elon Musk’s orders. Open rebellion against the bootlickers and Musk fans that had willingly paid Twitter for verification reigned. Confusion intensified when Musk announced he was paying for certain accounts to have a checkmark himself and redoubled when, on Sunday, accounts with over 1 million followers had suddenly their legacy verification reinstated (whether they wanted it or not).

TL;DR: Twitter is burning to the ground, and Xbox, like many major companies, is watching the fire rise and saying, “We’re good, actually.”

Xbox Quietly Removes Functionality For Sharing Screenshots Direct To Twitter
Artist’s rendition. Image: NBCUniversal

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.