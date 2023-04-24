Xbox Quietly Removes Functionality For Sharing Screenshots Direct To Twitter

You can no longer post a screenshot to Twitter directly from your Xbox. Microsoft confirmed the feature’s removal from the Xbox dashboard this morning, following yet another turbulent weekend on the social media network.

After fans on Twitter asked Xbox to explain the feature’s abrupt disappearance, the company issued a formal statement:

We have had to disable the ability to share game uploads to Twitter directly from the console and Game Bar on Windows. You can still share your favorite moments to Twitter via the Xbox app for Android and iOS. — Xbox (@Xbox) April 20, 2023

Obviously, that statement does not explain Xbox’s rationale for removing the feature. That said, it is probably safe to assume that recent changes to Twitter’s API, and the now considerable associated cost of continued development on the platform, may have something to do with it.

Xbox was quick to clarify that though you can no longer post screenshots direct to Twitter, there are other ways and means of doing so, including using the Xbox app on your smart device.

A quick lesson on sharing your screenshots & clips to Twitter via your phone (we love to see them!) – go to the Xbox mobile app – select ‘My Library’ -> ‘Captures’ – choose your screenshot/clip – select ‘Share’ & then ‘Twitter’ Full #XboxShare details: https://t.co/hlNHcCPEIl — Xbox (@Xbox) April 20, 2023

The feature’s removal follows another chaotic weekend on the social media platform, after the company removed all legacy verification from almost half a million accounts on CEO Elon Musk’s orders. Open rebellion against the bootlickers and Musk fans that had willingly paid Twitter for verification reigned. Confusion intensified when Musk announced he was paying for certain accounts to have a checkmark himself and redoubled when, on Sunday, accounts with over 1 million followers had suddenly their legacy verification reinstated (whether they wanted it or not).

TL;DR: Twitter is burning to the ground, and Xbox, like many major companies, is watching the fire rise and saying, “We’re good, actually.”