Alan Wake 2 Actor Says The Game Is Set To Launch In October

Alan Wake 2 will reportedly get a release date for later this year, according to the actor that plays the game’s title character.

Matthew Porretta, who plays Alan Wake in Remedy’s long-awaited sequel, guested on an episode of the Monsters, Madness and Magic podcast over the weekend. During the wide-ranging interview, Porretta stated he believed Alan Wake 2 was aiming for a release date sometime in October.

The podcast, hosted by Justin Young, frequently features guests from film, music, television and other artists. “I’ve been working, and will be working more, on Alan Wake 2,” Porretta told Young. “I think it’s supposed to be coming out in October, but I don’t know the exact time of that.” You can hear the segment for yourself, which begins at around the 26-minute mark.

Porretta is a veteran character actor with a long resume — he’s starred in films like Robin Hood: Men in Tights and made a career of single-episode appearances on popular television shows. In the 2010s, he found himself a rather in-demand voice actor, starring in the original Alan Wake in 2010 and playing the character in multiple games since. Remedy fans will recognise Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling in Control, a game in which he also reprised the role of Alan Wake.

It’s been known for some time that Alan Wake 2 was a game nearing the end of production — Remedy’s recent financial reporting from April told us as much, stating that the game was entering its final major production phase to ensure a 2023 launch. In this way, Porretta’s comments seem to line up with that strategy.

Remedy has not yet officially set a release date for Alan Wake 2. We’ll see if it has anything it wants to announce later this year. Work, of course, continues on the Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes announced last year.

Porretta’s a great interview and has lots of insight into the production of the game, his unexpected place in the games industry, as well as his wider career as a working actor.