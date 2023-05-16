Refresh Your Gaming Setup With The Best Click Frenzy TV Deals

The Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 sale is in full swing at the moment, and if you’ve been meaning to buy yourself a new TV that’ll let you get the most out of your next-gen gaming experience, then this is the time to act. Buying a new TV can be a bit of a slog at the best of times (not to mention expensive), so we’ve done the hard work for you and collected the best deals at the moment.
If you’re not sure what you need in a TV, you can check out Kotaku Australia’s guide to buying a gaming TV here.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Table of Contents
The best gaming TV sales for Click Frenzy Mayhem
Click Frenzy Mayhem kicked off at 7 pm (AEST) today, May 16, and will be running until midnight on May 18 – so you have less than 53 hours to snag one of these deals. Be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this article as more deals become available.
Best Hisense TV sales
- Hisense 55 OLED X8HAU Series 4K Smart TV (2022) – now $1,196 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $1,495)
- Hisense 65 OLED X8HAU Series 4K Smart TV (2022) – now $1,596 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $1,995)
Best LG TV deals
- LG 55″ NANO75 4K Smart NanoCell TV – now $999 (down from $1,799)
- LG 65″ NANO75 4K Smart NanoCell TV – now $1,199 (down from $2,279)
- LG 43″ UQ90 4K LED Smart TV (2022) – now $636 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $795)
- LG 50″ UQ90 4K LED Smart TV (2022) – now $676 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $845)
Best Sony TV sales
- Sony 55″ X85K Bravia 4K LED Google TV – now $1,572 (down from $2,199)
- Sony 50″ X80J 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV – now $1,230 (down from $1,449)
- Sony 50″ Bravia 4K LED Google TV (2022) – now $1,196 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $1,495)
Best TCL TV sales
- TCL 55″ C727 4K QLED Android TV – now $876 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $1,095)
- TCL 65″ C727 4K QLED Android TV – now $876 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $1,095)
- TCL 65″ Mini-LED Google TV (2022) – now $1,196 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $1,495)
- TCL 75″ Mini-LED Google TV (2022) – now $1,596 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $1,995)
Best sound bar and speaker sales
- Bose 500 Soundbar – now $549.95 (down from $799.95)
- Hisense 3.1 Ch Dolby Atmos 280W Soundbar – now $300 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $299)
- JBL Bar 2.1 CH Soundbar – now $300 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $375)
- Kogan 3.1.2 Ch 230W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – now $259 (down from $699.99)
- LG 3.1 Ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – now $412 (down from $649)
- Samsung 3.1.2 Ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (HW-Q700A/XY) – now $593 (down from $899)
- Samsung 3.1.2 Ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (HW-Q700B/XY) – now $355.20 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $444)
- Sony XB13 Extra Bass Wireless Speaker – now $54.40 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $68)
- TCL 2.1Ch 240W Soundbar – now $159.20 with the code CLICKNOW (down from $199)
Want more Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 deals?
We’ll be collecting some of the best deals on offer during Click Frenzy here, so bookmark this page and be sure to check back every so often.
You can check out more deal round-ups below:
Log in to comment on this story!Log in