‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Refresh Your Gaming Setup With The Best Click Frenzy TV Deals

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 2 hours ago: May 16, 2023 at 7:00 pm -
Filed to:click frenzy
dealsgaming tvtv
Refresh Your Gaming Setup With The Best Click Frenzy TV Deals
Image: TCL
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 sale is in full swing at the moment, and if you’ve been meaning to buy yourself a new TV that’ll let you get the most out of your next-gen gaming experience, then this is the time to act. Buying a new TV can be a bit of a slog at the best of times (not to mention expensive), so we’ve done the hard work for you and collected the best deals at the moment.

If you’re not sure what you need in a TV, you can check out Kotaku Australia’s guide to buying a gaming TV here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The best gaming TV sales for Click Frenzy Mayhem

Click Frenzy Mayhem kicked off at 7 pm (AEST) today, May 16, and will be running until midnight on May 18 – so you have less than 53 hours to snag one of these deals. Be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this article as more deals become available.

Best Hisense TV sales

Refresh Your Gaming Setup With The Best Click Frenzy TV Deals
Image: Hisense
READ MORE
Hisense Launches A Bunch of New TVs And The OLED Is Stunning

Best LG TV deals

click frenzy sale 2023
Image: LG
READ MORE
Samsung’s New OLED TV Is Made For Slasher Film Fans, The Reds Really Pop

Best Sony TV sales

click frenzy sale 2023
Image: Sony

Best TCL TV sales

tcl gaming tv
Image: TCL
READ MORE
The TCL C835 Mini-Led TV Issues OLED Models A Challenge, And It’s Half the Price

Best sound bar and speaker sales

Refresh Your Gaming Setup With The Best Click Frenzy TV Deals
Image: Hisense

Want more Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 deals?

We’ll be collecting some of the best deals on offer during Click Frenzy here, so bookmark this page and be sure to check back every so often.

You can check out more deal round-ups below:

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.