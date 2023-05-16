The Best Tech And Gaming Bargains To Check Out During Click Frenzy Mayhem

The massive sale vent, Click Frenzy Mayhem, has officially launched and will be kicking around for the next 53 hours, during which there will be over 1,000 deals available. With the sheer amount of offers available, you’re bound to find a nice deal going for something you either want or need. Whether you want to spoil yourself with a new gaming laptop or replace your old TV, here’s everything you need to know about this three-day shopping extravaganza.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Everything you need to know about Click Frenzy’s Mayhem 2023 sale

When is Click Frenzy 2023?

On your marks shoppers, because Click Frenzy Mayhem will run from 7 pm (AEST) today, Tuesday, May 16 and will end at midnight on Thursday, May 18. That means you had up to 53 hours to snag a bargain or try to grab one of the ultra-rare Go Wild 99% off deals.

The Best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2023 deals

How can you get the best deals?

During the Mayhem sale, Click Frenzy will also be offering its iconic Go Wild 99% Off Deals. While we don’t know the exact details of what’s on offer, previous years have offered deals like a $17 iPhone 14, a $9 Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation 5 bundle and an $18 65-inch Sony TV, so hopefully, we’ll see something along those lines.

You’ll need to have a Click Frenzy membership to access any of these Go Nuts deals when they go live, so be sure to sign up for free beforehand so you don’t miss out. Stock for these deals is extremely limited, and considering the rarity of these discounts, expect to see them sell out in seconds.

You can keep track of these Go Wild offers through Click Frenzy’s emails and social media. This membership will also give you access to all of these deals 30 minutes before the event officially starts.

