Click Frenzy Mayhem Is Serving up Some Red Hot Nintendo Deals

Giddy up because Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022 has kicked off a little earlier than usual for some brands, including Catch.
Just in case you’ve been a little too stuck into Elden Ring, Click Frenzy is a huge sales event that can occur up to six times a year and usually lasts for a period of 53 hours. This year, Click Frenzy Mayhem will start at 7pm on Tuesday, 23 May, so if you want to snag a good bargain, make sure you do so by midnight, Thursday 26 May.
By getting in quick, you’ll be able to catch never-before-seen deals such as a Nintendo Switch Lite for a low, low $3. But trust us, you’ve got to be sitting on the edge of your seat with your finger on the trigger if you plan on catching a rare bargain like that.
Here’s the best Nintendo Switch deals you can grab right now.
The Best Nintendo Switch Deals at Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022
The best Nintendo Switch console deals
Finally ready to jump onto the Nintendo Switch bandwagon? Nintendo’s notorious for tightening its purse strings when it comes to any branded gaming console so $30 off isn’t a half-bad discount if it’s coming from them.
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Console (Neon Blue/Red or Grey) – now $439 (down from $469)
- Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing New Horizons Limited Edition – now $437.99 (down from $469)
- Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) – now $298 (down from $329)
The best Nintendo Switch game deals
Oh boy, oh boy. You can save up to 20% off on select Nintendo Switch games, including all of your favourite Mario classics.
Check them out below:
- Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs. Brain – now $39 (down from $49.95)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend Of Zelda: Links Awakening – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Tennis Aces – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – now $29 (down from $59.95)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – now $54 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario Party – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate – now $68 (down from $89.95)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World – now $59 (down from $79.95)
The best Nintendo Switch accessory deals
With Joy-Con drift such a prevalent issue in Nintendo Switches, it can never hurt to be in possession of a spare pair, especially if you own a lot of multiplayer games such as Mario Party or Mario Tennis Aces that rely on working Joy-Cons.
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair – now $99 (down from $119)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – now $77 (down from $99.95)
- The Legend Of Zelda Game & Watch – now $59 (down from $79)
