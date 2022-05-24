See Games Differently

Click Frenzy Mayhem Is Serving up Some Red Hot Nintendo Deals

Published 1 min ago: May 24, 2022 at 10:18 am
Filed to:click frenzy
click frenzy 2022click frenzy mayhemdealsnintendo switch
Image: Nintendo
Giddy up because Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022 has kicked off a little earlier than usual for some brands, including Catch.

Just in case you’ve been a little too stuck into Elden Ring, Click Frenzy is a huge sales event that can occur up to six times a year and usually lasts for a period of 53 hours. This year, Click Frenzy Mayhem will start at 7pm on Tuesday, 23 May, so if you want to snag a good bargain, make sure you do so by midnight, Thursday 26 May.

By getting in quick, you’ll be able to catch never-before-seen deals such as a Nintendo Switch Lite for a low, low $3. But trust us, you’ve got to be sitting on the edge of your seat with your finger on the trigger if you plan on catching a rare bargain like that.

Here’s the best Nintendo Switch deals you can grab right now.

The Best Nintendo Switch Deals at Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022

The best Nintendo Switch console deals

Nintendo Switch Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022
Image: Nintendo

Finally ready to jump onto the Nintendo Switch bandwagon? Nintendo’s notorious for tightening its purse strings when it comes to any branded gaming console so $30 off isn’t a half-bad discount if it’s coming from them.

The best Nintendo Switch game deals

What great Click Frenzy deals will you find in 2022?
Image: Nintendo

Oh boy, oh boy. You can save up to 20% off on select Nintendo Switch games, including all of your favourite Mario classics.

Check them out below:

The best Nintendo Switch accessory deals

legend of zelda game and watch nintendo
Image: Nintendo

With Joy-Con drift such a prevalent issue in Nintendo Switches, it can never hurt to be in possession of a spare pair, especially if you own a lot of multiplayer games such as Mario Party or Mario Tennis Aces that rely on working Joy-Cons.

Interested in more Click Frenzy deals? Check out our running list here for more deals on consoles, PCs and games

Isabella Noyes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

