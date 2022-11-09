Refresh Your Gaming Setup With The Best Click Frenzy TV Deals

The Click Frenzy Main Event sale is in full swing at the moment, and if you’ve been meaning to buy yourself a new TV that’ll let you get the most out of your next-gen gaming experience, then this is the time to act. Buying a new TV can be a bit of a slog at the best of times (not to mention expensive), so we’ve done the hard work for you and collected the best deals at the moment.
Click Frenzy Main Event kicked off last night, 8 November, and will be running until midnight on 10 November – so you have less than 53 hours to snag one of these deals.
If you’re not sure what you need in a TV, you can check out Kotaku Australia’s guide to buying a gaming TV here.
The best gaming TV sales for Click Frenzy Main Event
Best Hisense TV sales
- Hisense 55″ U7HAU ULED 4K QLED Smart TV – now $876, when you use the promo code FRENZY (down from $1,699)
- Hisense 65″ U7HAU ULED 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,036, when you use the promo code FRENZY (down from $1,999)
- Hisense 75″ ULED U7HAU Series 4K Smart TV – now $1,795 (down from $2,799)
- Hisense 55″ U8HAU Mini-LED ULED 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,036, when you use the promo code FRENZY (down from $2,299)
- Hisense 65″ U8HAU Mini-LED ULED 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,356, when you use the promo code FRENZY (down from $2,799)
- Hisense 40″ A4 Series FHD LED VIDAA Smart TV – now $316, when you use the promo code FRENZY (down from $549)
Best LG TV deals
- LG 65″ UQ90 4K LED Smart TV – now $1,195 (down from $1,576)
- LG 55″ OLED B1 Series Smart TV – now $1,756 (down from $2,195)
- LG 65″ OLED B1 Series Smart TV – now $2,476 (down from $3,095)
Best Samsung TV sales
- Samsung 65″ S95B OLED 4K Smart TV – now $3,196, when you use the promo code FRENZY (down from $3,999)
- Samsung 55″ Q60B 4K QLED Smart TV – now $956, when you use the promo code FRENZY (down from $1,499)
- Samsung 55″ Q80B 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,436, when you use the promo code FRENZY (down from $2,399)
Best TCL TV sales
- TCL 55″ C727 4K QLED Full Array Android TV – now $1,095 (down from $1,599)
- TCL 65″ C727 4K QLED Full Array Android TV – now $1,295 (down from $1,999)
- TCL 75″ C727 4K QLED Full Array Android TV – now $1,795 (down from $2,899)
- TCL 43″ 4K QLED Google TV – now $556, when you use the promo code FRENZY (down from $899)
- TCL 50″ 4K QLED Google TV – now $636, when you use the promo code FRENZY (down from $999)
- TCL 55″ Mini LED Google TV – now $1,116, when you use the promo code FRENZY (down from $1,999)
- TCL 65″ Mini LED Google TV – now $1,596, when you use the promo code FRENZY (down from $2,999)
Best sound bar and speaker sales
- Bose TV Speaker – now $319.95 (down from $419.95)
- Bose Soundbar 300 – now $519.95 (down from $649.95)
- Bose Soundbar 500 – now $499.95 (down from $799.95)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 600 – now $639.20, when you use the promo code FRENZY (down from $799)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 700 – now $699.95 (down from $1,199.95)
- Hisense 2.1ch 200W Soundbar – now $199.20, when you use the promo code FRENZY (down from $249)
- Sonos Beam Gen 2 – now $559.20, when you use the promo code FRENZY (down from $699)
- Sony 3.1ch 250W Dolby ATMOS Soundbar – now $799.20, when you use the promo code FRENZY (down from $999)
Want more Click Frenzy Main Event deals?
