Entire Class Of College Students Almost Failed Over False AI Accusations

1

Levi Winslow

Published 4 hours ago: May 21, 2023 at 2:00 pm -
Image: SOPA Images, Getty Images

A class of seniors at a Texas university almost had their diplomas rejected and graduation rescinded, all because a professor reportedly used ChatGPT to falsely determine that the students’ final essays were written by artificial intelligence.

Educators at large have differing thoughts on AI, but all of them have to contend with the reality that students have access to the technology. In a Rolling Stone report, students at Texas A&M University–Commerce were told on May 16 that their final papers were getting failing grades. Dr. Jared Mumm, a professor of the school’s Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources program decided to run the final papers he received through an artificial intelligence chatbot known as ChatGPT, believing that it would help him find out if the students enlisted the help of the software to write them. Unfortunately, because ChatGPT can’t discern the difference between artificial and original thought, the AI chatbot claimed it penned every single paper.

“In grading your last three assignments, I have opened my own account for [ChatGPT],” Dr. Mumm’s email, posted by redditor DearKick, read. “I copy and paste your responses in this account and [ChatGPT] will tell me if the program generated the content. I put everyone’s last three assignments through two separate times and if they were both claimed by [ChatGPT], you received a 0. […] I will be giving everyone in this course an ‘X.’ There will be another assignment that you will complete if you are unhappy with the grade you see.”

One of Dr. Mumm’s student’s never heard of ChatGPT

Reddit user DearKick, who claimed to be the fiancé of one of the students who received Dr. Mumm’s email, told Rolling Stone that his partner had never heard of ChatGPT before.

“She feels even worse considering it’s something she knows nothing about,” DearKick told Rolling Stone. “She reached out to the dean and CC’d the president of the university,” but DearKick said she didn’t get any assistance.

Interestingly, Rolling Stone reports that students have clapped back against the erroneous accusation, supplying Dr. Mumm with copious receipts, including timestamps on Google Docs, to prove their innocence. According to DearKick, however, Dr. Mumm responded to students by stating that he doesn’t “grade AI bullshit.”

A separate student did use ChatGPT in Dr. Mumm’s class

In an email to Kotaku, a Texas A&M University–Commerce representative said it’s investigating the situation and is trying to determine the best practices for dealing with AI in the future.

“A&M-Commerce confirms that no students failed the class or were barred from graduating because of this issue,” the school representative said. “Dr. Jared Mumm, the class professor, is working individually with students regarding their last written assignments. Some students received a temporary grade of ‘X’ — which indicates ‘incomplete’ — to allow the professor and students time to determine whether AI was used to write their assignments and, if so, at what level. University officials are investigating the incident and developing policies to address the use or misuse of AI technology in the classroom. They are also working to adopt AI detection tools and other resources to manage the intersection of AI technology and higher education. The use of AI in coursework is a rapidly changing issue that confronts all learning institutions.”

Adding a wrinkle of complexity, the representative claimed one student did actually use ChatGPT in Dr. Mumm’s class, but not for the final assignment.

“Currently, several students have been exonerated and their grades have been issued, while one student has come forward admitting his use of ChatGPT in the course,” the rep said. “Several other students have opted to complete a new writing assignment made available to them by Dr. Mumm.”

Kotaku reached out to DearKick and Mumm for comment.

The professor’s actions transpired amid a lot of growing concerns around artificial intelligence. Things like ChatGPT and DALL-E not only have the potential to completely ape others’ works without any attribution, but they’re also seemingly — if terribly — capable of supplanting entire industries, rendering real people unemployed. It’s a dark future that everyone, regardless of work, has to look forward to. But hopefully, through examples such as this, we’ll come to realise AI’s ineptitude.

 

Comments

  • While I agree that AI use and more importantly, misuse is a serious problem, this is sadly another case of a douchebag professor putting their ego and (dubious) ideology over the education and potential careers of the students. A “one size fits all” failing grade for every single student is absurd. There is no way that absolutely all of them used AI to cheat and Prof Dickhead here damn well knows it. But clearly sending the message that nobody is gonna pull a stunt like this in HIS precious bloody class and if some genuinely innocent students futures need to be ruined in the process, well his ego deems that as necessary collateral damage. Yes, I 100% agree that anyone caught cheating in any way, shape or form deserves a bit fat 0% mark. But I also think that educators who put their own reputations at such a ludicrously higher priority than the act of educating others are just as detrimental. His initial refusal to interact with students afterwards until he was obviously pressured into doing so is the “smoking gun” type of evidence that his ego is not only his driving force, but also likely to be damaging the reputation of the university itself. Who would want to go to a colledge that allows the grandstanding behaviour of one to ruin the futures of so many? Goddamnit it’s depressing that so many wankers (both the prof as well as any actual cheats) are so prolific in any and every situation. Are we as a species losing our sense of right and wrong? Has social media utterly destroyed our capacity for empathy and pride in achieving goals through legitimate means? Or is society just becoming so damn cutthroat that it is now vital to break the rules to get anything done? Fuck I hate what the 21st century has done to people. Ok, rant done. Sorry y’all.

