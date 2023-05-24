‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Would You Sit In This?

David Smith

David Smith

Published 4 hours ago: May 24, 2023 at 3:30 pm -
Image: Herman Miller

Herman Miller is finally bringing its range of gaming chairs to Australia.

The chairs are a partnership with Logitech G, and there are Miller acolytes who’ve been waiting for these chairs to arrive for some time. And now they are.

The idea behind the Herman Miller gaming chairs, and why there’s been such interest in them in Australia, is that they blend the prestige of the high-end Herman Miller Aeron with the humble gaming chair, the opposite of prestige transmuted into a piece of furniture.

There’s four chairs in this range — the Emody Gaming Chair, and the Vantum are the two created with Logitech G. The Special Gaming Edition Aeron Chair and Sayl Chair are the two “reimagined” Herman Miller flagships.

Before we go any further, and apologies for the image dump that follow, but let me hit you with a few pics and ask you the question of the day: would you sit in these?

herman miller gaming australia
Image: Herman Miller
herman miller gaming australia
Image: Herman Miller
herman miller gaming australia
Image: Herman Miller
herman miller gaming australia
Image: Herman Miller
herman miller gaming australia
Image: Herman Miller
Image: Herman Miller
Image: Herman Miller
Image: Herman Miller
Image: Herman Miller
Image: Herman Miller

I went around the office and asked everyone on the immediate team if they would sit in these.

Ruby: Yeah, but I’ll sit in anything. I wish the bones were real bones.

Ky Stewart, producer: That one chair looks like has bones. I might sit in this. I like the record holder in that one lifestyle pic.

Asha Barbaschow, editor of Gizmodo Australia: Yeah. Why’s it look like bones on the back there?

Stephanie Nuzzo, editor of Lifehacker Australia: I like them! I don’t know about the one looks like a spine on the back, but I would like to try them!

Chris Neill, E-Commerce editor: Maybe? The bones are weird, man

Bella Noyes, E-Commerce writer: Um no thanks

Please leave your knee-jerk reactions in the comments below.

Do we know when they’re launching? No. Do we know when you can preorder them? Actually, yes: tomorrow, May 25th. Do we know how much they’re going to cost? Of course not. Based on US pricing — the Vantum comes in at $US995 while the Embody runs $US1,795 — we should probably expect them to be eye-wateringly expensive.

The Herman Miller Gaming Chair range will only be available in Australia through furniture retailer Living Edge.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Comments

  • Would I sit in it? Yes
    Would I buy it? No, that is pricey.

    You want an ergonmic chair, even Herman Millers are common in the second hand office furniture market. A lot from collapse businesses and offices downsizing since everyone working at home don’t need fancy chairs at work 😛

    Reply

  • I will if you’re paying.
    I second Ruby’s comments though, go all the way with the bone design.

    Reply

  • I’d be expecting it to do a lot more for that price.
    Heating, cooling, massaging, combining with some kind of Mega Zord.

    Reply
