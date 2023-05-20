Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

WonderCon, held every year in LA at the Anaheim Convention Centre, is a show we haven’t been able to get to for a few years, so it’s great that we’re now back and able to run a feature on some of the incredible cosplay present at the event for 2023.

I haven’t been able to find attendance figures for the 2023 show (which ran in late March), but the 2019 event — the last pre-Covid one — brought in over 66,000 people, so I’d imagine this year’s event was in that ballpark.

As usual all photos and video here are provided by Mineralblu, and you can check our way more of his stuff at his Facebook page. And as usual, every photo has a watermark on it detailing the cosplayer’s social media information and the character they’re cosplaying as.

The Legend Of Zelda

Metroid

Edward Scissorhands

Guardians Of The Galaxy

The Lord Of The Rings

Harley Quinn

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Star Wars

Resident Evil

Spider-Man

The Lord Of The Rings

The Last Of Us

Thor

The Legend Of Zelda

Guardians Of The Galaxy

League Of Legends

Metroid