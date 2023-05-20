‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: May 20, 2023 at 12:00 pm -
Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

WonderCon, held every year in LA at the Anaheim Convention Centre, is a show we haven’t been able to get to for a few years, so it’s great that we’re now back and able to run a feature on some of the incredible cosplay present at the event for 2023.

I haven’t been able to find attendance figures for the 2023 show (which ran in late March), but the 2019 event — the last pre-Covid one — brought in over 66,000 people, so I’d imagine this year’s event was in that ballpark.

As usual all photos and video here are provided by Mineralblu, and you can check our way more of his stuff at his Facebook page. And as usual, every photo has a watermark on it detailing the cosplayer’s social media information and the character they’re cosplaying as.

The Legend Of Zelda

Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

Metroid

Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

Edward Scissorhands

Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

Guardians Of The Galaxy

Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

The Lord Of The Rings

Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

Harley Quinn

Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

Star Wars

Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

Resident Evil

Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

Spider-Man

Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

The Lord Of The Rings

Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

The Last Of Us

Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

Thor

Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

The Legend Of Zelda

Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

Guardians Of The Galaxy

Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

League Of Legends

Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

Metroid

Our Favourite Cosplay From WonderCon 2023

