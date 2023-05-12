ScribbleTaku 2

I feel like a rowdy teenager sneaking back into the house after a wild night out that they think is going to change the trajectory of their life but is ultimately just a potential blip of brain damage. Sorry for the ScribbleTaku absence, it’s been a while!

Last Scribbletaku was dedicated to a wacky and wild Devolver-published title which looks a bit like Pikuniku except instead of having two legs and no arms, it’s the opposite. It’s Heave Ho!

The winner of this round is the mad king Mad Danny! Shouts out!

This next one is another game that hasn’t been released just yet, but has had its gameplay footage get quite a lot of attention on TikTok. What is it?