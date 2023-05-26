ScribbleTaku 2

Hi guys! Hope you’re having a good one!

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was easily the easiest one of the lot, it was TOO FREAKIN’ EASY actually. So if anything, it was a test of time. Was it a trick, it being so easy? No. It was simply me feeling bad that the one before it was too hard.

The game was Pikmin, baby!

The winner of this round was john_stalvern, who managed to guess the right game but also accuse me of trickery! No tricks here, but I admire the energy! Shouts out!

This next one is very special to me, and comes at a very special time. What is it?