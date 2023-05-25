Some Of The PS5’s Biggest Showcase Games Aren’t Actually Exclusives

Not every game announced at yesterday’s PlayStation Showcase will be available to play only on PlayStation consoles, it turns out. Xbox revealed — only a little smugly — on Twitter after the show that 12 of the games PlayStation publicized will also come to Xbox.

The total list of Xbox-compatible games announced at the Showcase is as follows:

Alan Wake 2 , releasing October, 17 2023

Assassin’s Creed Mirage , releasing October 12

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean, releasing TBA 2024

Dragon’s Dogma II, releasing TBA

Ghostrunner II, releasing TBA 2023

Immortals of Aveum, releasing July 20

Marathon, releasing TBA 2023

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake, releasing TBA

Neva, releasing TBA 2024

The Plucky Squire, releasing TBA 2023

The Talos Principle 2, releasing TBA 2023

Teardown, releasing TBA 2023

That’s a lot of games! It’s about half of what PlayStation announced, and you can already secure some of it — the digital-only Alan Wake 2 is available for pre-order on the Xbox store, as is the deluxe edition of Immortals of Aveum.

While it seems like Pirates of the Purribean and its PlayStation buddies have momentarily buried the console war hatchet, Xbox parent company Microsoft is still sweating in its quest to absorb even more video games by acquiring Activision Blizzard. Though United Kingdom regulators blocked the $US69 ($96) billion deal, saying that “the merger would […] substantially weaken competition in [an] important growing market,” the European Union approved the merger on May 15.

But Microsoft is nonetheless likely to miss the June window both it and Activision Blizzard hoped to finalise their deal in. Yesterday, May 24, Microsoft filed an appeal against the U.K.’s blockage, and, on the offensive team, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has a pending complaint against the merger due to it enabling Microsoft to “suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles.” An evidentiary hearing for that complaint is currently scheduled for August 2.

For lower stakes, you can instead tune into the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11 at 1 p.m. ET.