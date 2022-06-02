Stray’s Release Date Confirmed, Coming To PlayStation Plus Extra/Deluxe Day One

Update: June 3rd 2022, 10:30AM AEST

At today’s State of Play, it was confirmed that Stray will be releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC on July 19th, 2022. A new trailer has also been released to go along with the release date announcement, which you can check out below.

The team behind Stray, Bluetwelve Studio, has also confirmed that the game will be available as a day-one release on PlayStation Extra and Deluxe. While Sony has said previously that they won’t be releasing first-party games day-one on their PlayStation Plus services, it looks like the same can’t be said for third-party studios.

Also, it is vital to note that the cat in Stray wears a backpack, and I apologise for not mentioning it prior.

Original post: May 30th 2022, 3:29PM AEST

One of the sweet little kitty cat games we’ve been waiting for, Stray, might’ve had its release date leaked.

Just to refresh your memory (if you’re not anything like me, somebody that’s been thinking about it constantly since it was announced), Stray is the first game to come from French developer BlueTwelve Studios. The game is also being published by Annapurna Interactive, with a gameplay trailer shown off at their showcase last year. Check it out below.

In Stray, you play as a little stray cat in a big cybercity that must find a way out. You do little cat things and you have a little robot friend. My friends, here we have another wish fulfilment simulator through and through, and I want it right meow.

While we may not be getting it right meow, a potential leak suggests that we may be seeing it soon. According to PlayStation Game Size, a Twitter account known for leaks, Stray reportedly has a release date of July 19th 2022 at 8:00AM PT.

🚨 According To Playstation Database , Stray Coming July 19th 2022 , 8 AM PT 🟨 Maybe it’s Just Place-Holder ! 🟧 #Stray pic.twitter.com/5NNQW6dAkf — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) May 26, 2022

The tweet does note that it may just be a placeholder date, but good golly that’s specific. Not just a date, but a time too? Here’s hoping it’s legit. We also know that Stray is supposed to be releasing this year, so… It’s very possible.

The next PlayStation State of Play is happening this Friday, and Sony have already noted that this showcase is going to focus on the PlayStation VR 2 and games from third-party publishers. GAMES FROM THIRD-PARTY PUBLISHERS, PEOPLE! COME ON!

I know, it’s a bad idea to Silksong myself on this one, because if they don’t mention it I’ll feel pretty silly. However, with all the little hints and tidbits we’ve got here… There’s hope for the kitty cat game yet.