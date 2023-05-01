Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Might Include The First Canonical Toilet In A Star Wars Game

There I was, exploring the large hub world of Koboh, the first planet you visit after the opening section of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. I had found myself inside a grungy cantina on the planet. And without realising it, I went the wrong way and stumbled into the cantina’s refresher aka the bathroom. And hiding in the restroom is not only a collectible but what might be the first time we’ve ever seen a canonical toilet in a Star Wars game. What a treat!

Released recently on April 28, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the bigger, better sequel to Respawn and EA’s 2019 Jedi: Fallen Order. Like that game, Survivor is a third-person action-adventure starring young Jedi Cal Kestis as he tries to defeat the Empire and finally settle on a lightsaber colour. (Green? Purple? White?) Early on in the game, Cal breaks his ship and heads to the planet Koboh where an old friend can help him repair the vessel. And it’s on this planet that I found a toilet!!

Now that might not sound amazing to you because it’s just a toilet in a bathroom. Big deal. You probably have one or even two toilets in your home or apartment. You might be reading this very article on one now! But unlike in our porcelain-throne-filled world, toilets in the Star Wars franchise are very, very rare to find.

So stumbling upon even a single commode on Koboh was very exciting for this dumb Star Wars nerd. Can you imagine how many alien asses have sat down on this thing?

Where is the toilet in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s toilet can be found in Pyloon’s Saloon on Koboh, the game’s large hub-like open world. It’s behind a door on the right side of the bar when you first enter. You can find it within a few hours of starting the game. EA and Respawn clearly didn’t want to make people wait to see the toilet.

Here’s a short video guide showing where the restroom is in the saloon:

Not only can you find a toilet in the saloon, but you can use the Force to flush it. When you do this, you get an achievement or trophy and a useful shard that can be used to unlock a new cosmetic item from a nearby merchant.

Now, I’ll be honest: I’ve not finished the game yet. I’m still exploring Koboh. (Holy crap it’s big!) So it’s possible there are even more toilets to find and flush throughout its digital recreation of the Star Wars galaxy. If so, that would be very surprising considering the small number of onscreen toilets that have popped up in Star Wars over the decades.

A brief history of toilets in Star Wars

If you head over to Wookieepedia, you’ll find articles on everything that appears in the Star Wars franchise. And many of these articles, for even mundane things or background characters, will be hundreds of words long with multiple images and sections. Star Wars nerds love to go into great detail about everything.

However, pop over to Wookiepedia’s entry on toilets and you’ll discover far less information. Currently, the canon entry has one paragraph and a relatively short list of times that people have mentioned bathrooms or toilets in various books, comics, or elsewhere. And oddly, the older, no-longer-canon Legends version of the wiki’s toilet entry has less info and references. Usually, that’s not the case thanks to decades of EU books and comics fleshing out the old version of the Star Wars universe pre-Disney. But when it comes to toilets, well, we are living in a modern crapper renaissance in our current Star Wars era. How lucky we are!

Screenshot: EA / Respawn / Lucasfilm / Kotaku

Now, it makes sense that toilets rarely show up in Star Wars. This is a franchise filled with bombastic adventures, intergalactic politics, and space monks fighting evil space monks. There just isn’t a lot of time for someone like Obi-Wan to lean over to his friend and be like: “Right, before we head in and defeat that big baddie from wherever, I need to use the lavatory. Be back in a parsec!”

Often when they do show up it’s as a joke, like in this non-canonical but very funny moment from Robot Chicken.

In fact, as far as I can tell, this is the first time we’ve ever seen a canonical, non-Easter egg toilet in any Star Wars game. And not only that, but Cal flushes it. That’s even rarer! Toilets don’t show up very often in Star Wars and when they do, they are almost never used on screen. I also think this might be the first time we’ve ever seen a Jedi use the Force to operate a toilet. Truly, this is a big moment in the history of Star Wars.

Also, thank you for reading 800 words of Star Wars toilet talk. If you want more, let me know.