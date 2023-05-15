Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’s Paraglider Is Easy To Miss, Here’s How To Get It

Link’s paraglider is an essential tool in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but it’s actually pretty easy to miss if you decide to start running around Hyrule as soon as you finish the tutorial section. If you’ve somehow managed to get several hours into the game without picking up the paraglider, here’s a quick rundown of how to get it so you don’t face plant next time you’re diving off a sky island.

Where is the paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom?

To get the paraglider, you’ll need to do the To The Kingdom of Hyrule main quest. Head to the centre of the map and go to Lookout Landing to talk to Purah, a returning character and fan favourite from Breath of the Wild. She’ll tell you about a scouting group that’s searching for Link and Zelda at Hyrule Castle and asks you to report to Hoz and tell him you’re alive. This will start the Crisis At Hyrule Castle quest, but you won’t need to see this quest through to the end to get the paraglider. Hoz is pretty easy to find once you get to the castle’s ground level (meaning the part that isn’t suspended in the air by dark magic). Just follow the path until you find him standing on top of one of the castle structures still safely attached to the ground. You’ll have a quick interaction with him before what seems to be a Zelda sighting.

Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Once you’ve reported to Hoz, head back to Lookout Landing to talk with Purah. She’s working on a Skyview Tower, the first of several that you’ll find all across Hyrule. These are the equivalent of Breath of the Wild’s Sheikah Towers in that they act as fast travel points and add detail to your map. After you’ve activated the first one and landed safely on the ground, Purah will give you the paraglider. Though unlocking the Skyview Tower and the Paraglider aren’t required to explore the open world in Tears of the Kingdom, they’re pretty essential tools to navigating the map, and skipping them is just making the game harder on purpose.

How do I customise the paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom?

Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Throughout your journey, you’ll receive different patterns for your paraglider, but using them is not as simple as equipping them like a new sword or shield. Instead, you’ll have to head to the Kochi Dye Shop in Hateno, which is found in the Necluda region on the southeastern side of the map. It will cost you 20 rupees for each new design, so have some money on hand before you head over. Happy gliding!